As Kenya approaches the one-year anniversary of the 2024 Finance Bill protests on June 25, the diplomatic community has issued a unified call for peaceful demonstrations and accountability.

In a joint statement released Tuesday, ambassadors and high commissioners urged the government to ensure transparency in investigations into past incidents of violence against peaceful protestors, while reaffirming support for the right to free assembly.

File image of a photo taken in 2024 when Kenyans took to the streets to protest tax hikes

Honouring lives lost, defending civic space

The statement opened by acknowledging the tragic loss of life during last year’s protests , underscoring that every Kenyan has the constitutional right to voice concerns peacefully.

"We remember those who lost their lives and reaffirm every Kenyan's right to peaceful assembly and to express themselves," the statement read.

Appeal for peaceful observance and respect for the law

With the anniversary approaching, diplomats encouraged citizens to mark the day peacefully and lawfully.

The envoys also addressed the recent High Court ruling that declared the use of plainclothes officers in unmarked vehicles unconstitutional, urging authorities to comply fully with the judgment to rebuild public trust.

“The use of plain-clothed officers in unmarked vehicles erodes public trust and was ruled unlawful by the High Court,” the statement asserted.

Concerns over infiltration by hired goons

The statement further raised alarm over the presence of hired individuals, commonly referred to as "goons" who infiltrate peaceful gatherings to incite disorder .

“Protecting the right to protest is vital to preserving civic space and a cornerstone of Kenya's vibrant democracy,” the diplomats warned, calling for authorities to safeguard public spaces for legitimate civic engagement.

A protestor walks away from teargas during Occupy Parliament protests in Kenya

Demand for accountability and transparent investigations

A central theme of the statement was the call for swift, transparent, and independent investigations into any incidents of violence against demonstrators. The envoys stressed that accountability is key to restoring public confidence in institutions meant to protect citizens.

International solidarity with Kenya’s democratic values

The statement was endorsed by embassies and high commissions from nations including the U.S., U.K., Germany, Ireland, and the Netherlands, reflecting broad international support for Kenya’s democratic principles.

As the nation prepares to mark this important anniversary, the diplomatic community’s message is clear: peace, respect for human rights, and accountability are essential to ensuring that Kenya’s democracy continues to thrive.

Interior CS Murkomen warns protestors

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen has defended the National Police Service ahead of the planned June 25 Gen-Z Day protests, warning political actors against inciting violence.

Speaking at State House during a breakfast hosted by President William Ruto for the FKF Premier League champions Police FC, Murkomen said the police had come under unfair attack following the death of political blogger Albert Ojwang and the recent shooting of Boniface Kariuki. He reiterated that Kenya’s police are “among the most professional in Africa.”

Murkomen also claimed that some political leaders were “buying machetes and rungus” to arm youth ahead of the anniversary protests.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen

The June 25 protests will mark one year since the 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations that saw heavy police crackdowns and multiple deaths.

Six police officers were charged with murder this week over Ojwang’s death in custody , a case that has further inflamed public anger.

With civil society and Gen-Z activists planning peaceful rallies in Nairobi and other towns, tensions remain high.