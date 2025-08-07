Michael Nyaga Muchiri is the current spokesperson for the National Police Service (NPS), serving as the official voice of the institution in public and media communications.

Appointed in early 2025, he brings with him over three decades of police service experience, having risen through the ranks across various regions of Kenya.

Below are nine facts about his professional background and public role:

1. Joined the Kenya Police on September 8, 1990

Michael Muchiri Nyaga, National Police Service Spokesperson

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Nyaga Muchiri began his career in the Kenya Police Service on September 8, 1990 when he enlisted as a Constable.

He has served continuously since then, rising through the ranks over the years.

2. Holds the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police

Muchiri Nyaga holds the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police

ADVERTISEMENT

Muchiri currently holds the rank of Senior Superintendent of Police, a gazetted officer rank within the National Police Service.

It is six steps below the Inspector-General and is typically assigned to senior officers overseeing key national or county-level commands.

3. Promoted to Inspector in 1999 and Superintendent in 2007

In 1999, Michael Nyaga Muchiri was promoted to Inspector and assigned as Deputy Officer Commanding Station (OCS) at the Kenya Airports Police Unit (KAPU) in Wilson Airport, Nairobi, marking his entry into supervisory roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Muchiri Nyaga as a Superintendent of Police

In 2007, he advanced to Superintendent of Police, a senior gazetted rank three levels above Inspector, where he commanded police stations or units and managed investigations and operational planning at sub-county or divisional levels.

4. Served as an Instructor at Kenya Police College, Kiganjo

After his promotion to Superintendent in 2007, he was posted to the Kenya Police College in Kiganjo, where he served as an instructor.

Muchiri Nyaga

ADVERTISEMENT

His responsibilities included training police recruits in investigation techniques and leadership.

5. Appointed Deputy County Commander, Marsabit in 2014

In 2014, Muchiri was deployed to Marsabit County as Deputy County Commander.

Muchiri Nyaga in 2015 as Deputy County Commander, Marsabit

ADVERTISEMENT

Marsabit is one of Kenya’s largest and most remote counties, and the role required coordinating police work across vast, sparsely populated areas.

6. Served as Kiambu County Police Commander

Before his current appointment, he was the Police Commander for Kiambu County.

Muchiri Nyaga, NPS Spokesperson

The position involved overseeing policing operations in one of Kenya’s most densely populated and high-activity counties, dealing with both urban and peri-urban security challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Appointed as NPS Spokesperson on January 16, 2025

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja appointed Muchiri as the National Police Service Spokesperson on January 16, 2025.

Muchiri Nyaga, NPS Spokesperson

His appointment was part of a wider reshuffle that saw the former spokesperson, Dr Resila Onyango, reassigned to the Diplomatic Police Unit.

READ ALSO: Nairobi Regional Commander Adamson Bungei reassigned in sweeping changes

ADVERTISEMENT

8. Contributor to the Daily Nation as a Columnist

Muchiri writes regularly for the Daily Nation under the byline 'Muchiri Nyaga'.

His columns focus on policing issues, public safety, and institutional communication, and are aimed at improving public understanding of security operations.

READ ALSO: NPS responds to BBC Maai Mahiu documentary

9. Enjoys chess and supports Liverpool FC

ADVERTISEMENT

In interviews, Muchiri has disclosed that he is a chess enthusiast and a supporter of English Premier League club Liverpool FC.

Michael Muchiri Nyaga’s rise within the Kenya Police Service reflects over three decades of institutional experience and leadership.

From instructional roles at Kiganjo to commanding regional security operations and now leading national police communications, his career spans nearly every tier of police work in Kenya.