Ministry of Education sets new rules for Third Term: Check out what has been banned

The Ministry of Education has announced measures to prioritise national examination preparations during the Third Term of the 2025 academic year.

In a circular issued by the Principal Secretary, Amb. Julius Bitok, the ministry has called for the suspension of social and extracurricular activities during the upcoming term, including prayer sessions and social gatherings.

The Third Term, traditionally known as a critical examination period, will see the commencement of several national exams, including the

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE)

Kenya Junior Secondary Education Assessment (KJSEA)

Kenya Integrated Learning Examinations (KILEA)

Kenya Primary Leaving Examinations (KPLEA)

Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA).

Education PS Julius Bitok

The exams will be held between October 21 and November 5, 2025, with various other assessments scheduled around that time.

The restrictions have been put in place to help students focus on preparing for these exams without disruptions.

Prayer Sessions

No external prayer sessions will be allowed for candidates, including those involving parents, outsiders, or external visitors.

Regular prayers and worship conducted by school chaplains and teachers within the school community will remain unaffected.

Annual General Meetings (AGMs)

AGMs and other similar activities will only be permitted during the First and Second Terms of the school year.

Learners re-opening school

Prize-giving Ceremonies

Prize-giving ceremonies and other social events, including thanksgiving celebrations, will only be allowed during the Second Term.

Annual Leave for Officers

Teachers and officers involved in the administration of exams are required to remain available for duty during the examination period, and annual leave has been cancelled for the affected period.

These steps are intended to allow students to focus entirely on their studies as they prepare for their respective exams.

The Ministry of Education has encouraged schools to comply with the directives to ensure minimal distractions during this crucial time.

In addition to the suspension of social activities, the ministry has also confirmed that the following examinations will take place as scheduled:

KCSE exams will begin on October 21 and end on November 21, 2025.

KJSEA, KILEA, KPLEA, and KPSEA exams are all scheduled to begin on October 27 and will end by October 30, 2025.

The Ministry has urged all school administrators and education stakeholders to ensure full adherence to these guidelines in preparation for the exams.

Schools are expected to notify all relevant parties of these changes and adapt their plans accordingly.