Jackson Kuria, the former prison officer popularly known as Cop Shakur, has announced his departure from the ‘Fighting Brutality and Impunity’ (FBI) movement, an organisation he co-founded.

The announcement came in a public statement posted on his official social media account on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In his statement, Kuria explained that his decision was made following considerable personal thought.

After much reflection, I have decided to step away from the Fighting Brutality and Impunity movement.

He clarified that his exit was not a dismissal of the group’s objectives but rather a personal pivot.

Leaving the FBI movement is not a rejection of its mission, but a choice of a new direction aligned with my principles.

Kuria confirmed he had informed his co-founders, ex-Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officer Patrick Osoi and former police officer Hiram Kimathi, about his decision.

He concluded his message by reaffirming his dedication to activism and extending his support to the organisation he is leaving behind.

I remain committed to justice and peaceful reform, and I wish the movement well as it continues its work for a fairer society.

The FBI movement

The FBI movement was launched by the trio of former uniformed officers with the declared intention of challenging police brutality and abuse of power within Kenya.

Jackson Kuria, Patrick Osoi and Hiram Kimathi

The group aimed to rally both current and former service members to stand against what they termed 'illegal orders' and to advocate for systemic reforms within the country's security apparatus.

Its formation drew significant attention online, resonating with a segment of the public concerned about police conduct.

Shortly after the movement's public launch, its founders faced significant legal challenges.

Kuria, Osoi, and Kimathi were arrested in separate incidents.

Jackson Kuria, Patrick Osoi and Hiram Kimathi

The state brought forward serious allegations against them, leading to court appearances where prosecutors sought to detain them for investigations into charges that included terrorism recruitment.

The founders maintained their innocence, stating their movement was peaceful and aimed at upholding the rule of law. They were eventually released on cash bail.

Following Kuria's departure, the future direction of the FBI movement will presumably be steered by the remaining co-founders, Patrick Osoi and Hiram Kimathi.

Cop Shakur has not yet detailed what his 'new direction' will entail, but his statement suggests a continued focus on justice and reform through different avenues.