'Papa wa Roma' mourns Pope Francis: Wetang’ula pens heartfelt tribute

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula has joined millions across the globe in mourning the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis.

Wetangula has paid an emotional tribute to the beloved pontiff as one who led the Catholic Church with humility, grace, and a commitment to the marginalised.

In a moving statement released on Monday, Wetang’ula reflected on the spiritual and global impact of Pope Francis, describing him as “a beacon of humility, compassion, and social justice.”

His tribute captured both personal emotion and the universal sense of loss felt across faith communities.

“With deep sorrow and a profound sense of loss, I join millions across the world in mourning the passing of His Holiness, Pope Francis," wrote Wetangula

A beacon of humility, compassion, and social justice, Pope Francis dedicated his life to serving God and humanity. His unwavering advocacy for the poor, tireless pursuit of peace, and call for unity touched hearts worldwide.

Wetang’ula recalled his personal encounter with the pontiff during a visit to the Vatican in August 2024.

He described the Pope as “full of grace, humility, and love,” noting that the brief but meaningful interaction left a lasting impression on him.

Rest in Peace, Papa Francisco. When I met Papa at the Vatican in August 2024, Papa was all smiles, full of Grace, Humility and Love. The soft words "Bless you!" still melodiously ring in my ears ! Papa was truly Godly.

The Speaker praised Pope Francis for embodying Christ’s teachings through action, advocating tirelessly for the poor, calling for unity among nations and religions, and boldly reforming the Catholic Church to be more inclusive and compassionate.

His leadership brought bold reforms and renewed the Church’s mission of inclusivity, dialogue, and shared responsibility.

He also acknowledged the Pope’s influential writings, including Evangelii Gaudium and Fratelli Tutti, which called on humanity to embrace peace, fraternity, and global solidarity.

Wetang’ula said these messages resonate deeply in today’s divided world, offering a moral compass during times of uncertainty.

Pope Francis reminded us that the Church must be a “field hospital” a place of healing, hope, and compassion. His life of service leaves a lasting legacy that will continue to inspire generations to walk in the path of Christ.

In his final words, Wetang’ula offered a solemn prayer for the repose of the Pope’s soul.

Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul rest in peace.

Wetang’ula’s tribute carries special weight, particularly as he is affectionately known by his supporters as Papa wa Roma.

The nickname is rooted in his influence in Bungoma County, likening his authority to that of the Pope.

What once began as a playful title has now taken on a deeper, more heartfelt meaning as Wetang’ula honours the very man whose global spiritual leadership inspired the nickname.