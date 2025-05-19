PHOTOS: Aftermath of chaos during EACC raid at Natembeya’s home

Tension gripped the Milimani residence of Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya in Kitale on Monday morning as heavily armed police officers, alongside officials from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), conducted a raid.

The operation, which began at 7 a.m., sparked protests outside the home with locals accusing the government of political intimidation.

Opposition leaders condemned the move as a targeted attack on a vocal critic of President William Ruto’s administration.

The EACC confirmed the raid was part of an ongoing investigation into alleged procurement irregularities involving the Trans Nzoia County government.

Stephen Karuga, EACC Head of Communications, stated, “The Commission is today conducting a search operation, pursuant to court orders, targeting offices and residences of various persons of interest, including the Trans Nzoia County Governor, George Natembeya.”

No official statement has been released by the police or DCI regarding the specific reasons for their involvement, fueling speculation about the motives behind the operation.

The raid saw plainclothes officers, some masked, forcefully enter Natembeya’s home, accompanied by anti-riot police.

Local residents and supporters quickly gathered outside the residence, protesting what they described as an attempt to intimidate the governor.

Rowdy youths reportedly deflated the tires of five vehicles belonging to DCI and EACC officials, while others blocked the entrance to prevent any potential arrest.

Anti-riot police were deployed to disperse the crowds, leading to chaotic scenes in the usually quiet Milimani neighbourhood.

Democratic Action Party–Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa, who arrived at the scene in solidarity, confirmed that Natembeya was not at home during the raid, stating, “I have talked to the Governor, and he is safe somewhere in Nairobi. This is the worst intimidation by the government.”

Wamalwa condemned the raid as a “targeted onslaught” on opposition figures, accusing the government of selective application of state force.

He pointed to Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale’s recent inflammatory remarks, questioning why similar actions were not taken against government-aligned officials.

The Democratic Action Party–Kenya issued a statement denouncing the raid, describing it as reminiscent of “Moi-era tactics” and urging the government to stop using security apparatus to settle political scores.

“Such actions won’t work in today’s Kenya,” the party declared.

In January, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua also encouraged Natembeya not to be intimidated by the government in his efforts to serve Trans Nzoia residents.

“Please, do not let the Court Poets and Masters of platitudes distract you from the important work you are doing to serve the people of Trans Nzoia County. These Court Jesters are simply on a misguided mission to provide comic relief for their master,” Gachagua said at the time.

Natembeya, a former Rift Valley Regional Commissioner and a fierce critic of the Kenya Kwanza administration, has been outspoken on issues ranging from governance to security policies.

His recent opposition to the scrapping of security vetting for border communities and his criticism of the leasing of Nzoia Sugar Company have drawn significant attention, raising speculation that the raid may be politically motivated.

"The Nzoia Sugar Company is a critical economic pillar for Western Kenya, supporting over 45,000 farmers and providing livelihoods for millions directly and indirectly. I perceive the privatisation or leasing of this institution as a menace to the region's economy, particularly given its pivotal role in supporting sugarcane farmers and local communities, " he criticised the move.

His family described the operation as “inhumane and unjust,” further amplifying public outrage.

As of Monday afternoon, police maintained a heavy presence outside Natembeya’s residence, with supporters continuing to gather in protest.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions between the government and opposition leaders, with similar raids reported on the homes of other critics, including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

The raid has reignited debates about the use of state power to silence dissent, with many Kenyans taking to social media to express their concerns.

The EACC has yet to disclose specific findings from the raid, and Natembeya has not issued a public statement.