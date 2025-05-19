PHOTOS: Raila Odinga stadium takes shape as workers race against Madaraka Day deadline

As Kenya gears up for this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations, all eyes are on Homa Bay County, where the Raila Odinga Stadium is rapidly taking shape.

The venue, set to host the national event, is nearing completion as a modern 12,000-seat stadium ahead of one of Kenya’s most significant annual celebrations.

Focus on the Blue Economy

This year’s Madaraka Day will spotlight Kenya’s Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, marking a decisive step in highlighting the country’s rich water-based resources.

A three-day conference is scheduled, bringing together lake basin communities, beach management units, development partners, and business leaders.

The forum promises high-profile engagement, with Kenya’s top leadership set to headline the event: Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki will open the conference, followed by Prime Cabinet Secretary Dr. Musalia Mudavadi on the second day, and President William Ruto concluding the event on day three.

This concentration on the Blue Economy signals Kenya’s push to unlock the vast potential of its lakes, rivers, and maritime sectors, vital for food security, trade, and environmental sustainability.

Raila Odinga Stadium Progress

Dr. Raymond Omollo, the Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration, led a hands-on inspection of the site this morning.

“The most strategic parts of what Kenya is doing will be ready ahead of Madaraka Day.”

He extended gratitude to the residents of Homa Bay, with special recognition of Homa Bay MP George Kaluma, for his support during the infrastructure rollout.

“We are inviting and encouraging everyone from Homa Bay and across the country to be part of these historic celebrations,” Dr. Omollo said.

Beyond the Stadium Infrastructure Upgrades

To accommodate the influx of visitors and the national spotlight, major infrastructural works are underway:

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) and Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KeRRA) are preparing to upgrade two major roads leading into Homa Bay town. Contracts are set for finalisation by the week’s end.

Kenya Airports Authority has completed significant upgrades at Kabunde Airstrip, enhancing the apron with plans for a new terminal building in the pipeline.

Kenya Power has made great strides in installing streetlights to ensure safety and visibility during the event.