PHOTOS: Take a look inside affordable housing units reserved for disciplined forces

President William Ruto on Tuesday officially opened the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Police Housing Complex located in Nairobi’s Industrial Area.

The modern housing estate comprises 210 fully furnished apartments, including 200 two-bedroom and 10 three-bedroom units. These homes are designated for police officers attached to the Central Bank.

The project was realised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Central Bank of Kenya and the National Police Service.

Under this agreement, the National Police Service leased 4.1 acres of land to the CBK for a 60-year period to facilitate the construction of the housing complex.

In return, the CBK committed to building the National Police Leadership Academy in Ngong, Kajiado County.

The academy was commissioned by President Ruto in December 2022 and is now fully operational, training senior police officers.

During the construction phase, the CBK Police Housing Complex generated significant employment opportunities.

More than 1,000 Kenyans were employed over the two-year construction period, with over 500 jobs created daily.

The project also engaged a diverse range of skilled professionals, including architects, engineers, surveyors, and foremen.

President Ruto noted that the complex will continue to provide permanent jobs in maintenance, facilities management, and other support services.

Sustainability and local economic empowerment were key priorities in the development of the complex.

A large portion of construction materials, such as natural stone, tiles, windows, and doors, were sourced locally.

The furniture was crafted by Kenyan artisans. The complex incorporates solar energy systems, efficient water treatment facilities, and over 200 trees have been planted, making it a model for green and sustainable development.

This approach helps conserve foreign exchange and supports local industries.

President Ruto said the housing initiative aligns with the government’s broader Affordable Housing Programme, which is a pillar of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

He highlighted that for decades, many police officers and prison wardens have lived in inadequate housing, despite their critical role in ensuring peace and security.

To address this, the government has reserved 20% of all housing units developed under the Affordable Housing Programme for members of the disciplined forces, including the military, police, prisons service, and National Youth Service.

Additionally, these officers will have access to affordable financing options with single-digit interest rates, some as low as 3%, to make homeownership more attainable.

Currently, 2,300 housing units specifically for police and prison officers are under construction across 15 counties, including Nairobi, Bungoma, Tharaka Nithi, Tana River, and Machakos.

Procurement is also underway for an additional 17,000 police housing units. For the Kenya Defence Forces, 3,000 units are being built, with 10,000 more planned.

Plans are also in place to build 10,000 units for the Kenya Prisons Service in the new financial year.

President Ruto expressed gratitude to the disciplined forces for their dedication and sacrifice in serving the nation.

He emphasised that decent housing provides security and dignity for officers and their families, especially when duty calls them away from home.