Prime suspect in KNH ward murders nabbed as DCI deepens probe

Homicide detectives have arrested Kennedy Kalombotole, the main suspect linked to two gruesome murders that occurred within wards of the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

His arrest comes in the wake of renewed investigations into the shocking death of Edward Maingi Ndegwa, a patient found murdered inside a hospital ward on July 17, 2025.

Murder in the heart of a KNH

Edward Maingi Ndegwa had been admitted to KNH’s Ward 7B, Group C (Male) on July 11, 2025. According to hospital staff, the patient had been in stable condition prior to the incident.

A nurse had taken his blood pressure at 11:30 a.m., and a relative who visited at 12:30 p.m. found him alert. The relative left around 1:30 p.m., leaving Edward unattended in what should have been a secure and closely monitored environment.

However, tragedy struck shortly after. At approximately 2:00 p.m., a cleaner working in the corridor outside the ward noticed blood pooling near Edward’s neck. The alarm was raised, prompting the hospital to contact the police.

Clues lead to fellow patient

Upon arrival at the scene, detectives observed a trail of bloody slipper prints leading from Edward’s bedside to a nearby toilet and eventually to a side room within the same floor.

The trail led investigators to Kalombotole’s bed. Kalombotole had been admitted to the hospital since December 1, 2024, and was recovering in that very room.

Inside, police recovered a pair of blue slippers and a blood-stained bedsheet.

Additional evidence was found on the ground outside the hospital, directly beneath the seventh-floor window that aligns with the deceased's ward. There, a knife wrapped in gloves was discovered believed to be the murder weapon.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), “The recovered items have since been forwarded to the National Forensic Laboratory for detailed forensic analysis to augment the case.”

A history of violence?

Detectives have linked Kalombotole to a previous unsolved murder within the same hospital. Preliminary findings suggest he may also be responsible for the murder of Gilbert Kinyua Muthoni, 40, who was killed in Ward 7C during the night of February 6 to 7, 2025.

Just like Edward’s case, Gilbert had been admitted as a patient, only to be found dead under unclear circumstances.

A case file relating to Gilbert’s murder had previously been compiled and forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP).

However, after reviewing the evidence, the ODPP advised investigators to conduct further inquiries to strengthen the case before proceeding to trial.

Following the incident, a case file was compiled and submitted to the ODPP. However, the ODPP directed the Investigating Officer to undertake further inquiries to reinforce the prosecution’s case.

Heightened security concerns at KNH

The series of violent incidents has raised serious questions about patient safety and security protocols at Kenya’s largest referral hospital.

That such crimes could be committed within a public hospital typically considered a place of healing has sparked concern among both the public and medical professionals.

Kennedy Kalombotole, the prime suspect behind the gruesome Kenyatta National Hospital ward murder

Security experts argue that internal monitoring systems need urgent upgrades, especially in wards housing psychiatric or potentially dangerous patients.

While it is not yet clear what led to the attacks, the fact that a murder suspect was able to remain admitted for months without adequate scrutiny raises further alarm.

Awaiting arraignment

Kalombotole is currently in custody undergoing formal processing and is expected to be arraigned in court soon.