Dr Margaret Wanjuhi Naserian Gakami, on Friday, became the first woman in the Administration Police Service to earn a PhD after graduating from the University of Nairobi.

She joined her colleague, former Police spokesperson Resila Onyango who was the first woman in the Kenya Police Service to earn a doctorate degree.

The National Police Service comprises the Administration Police Service and the Kenya Police Service.

Dr Margaret Wanjuhi Naserian Gakami during her graduation ceremony at the University of Nairobi

KPS handles general law enforcement, crime prevention, and public order mainly in urban and community settings, while the APS focuses on border security, protecting critical infrastructure, and combating banditry, especially in rural and high-risk areas.

Early Life and Education

Dr Margaret Wanjuhi Naserian Gakami was born in 1984 in the small village of Illasit, located at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro in Loitokitok, Kajiado County.

She grew up in a tight-knit community where the values of hard work and perseverance were instilled in her from a young age.

Dr Gakami excelled in her studies and earned a B+ in high school, setting the stage for her academic journey.

Dr Gakami moved to Nairobi for her higher education and attended the University of Nairobi, where she completed her Bachelor of Arts in Social Work in 2009.

She continued her studies at the same institution, earning a Master of Arts in Project Planning and Management.

Later, she pursued a PhD in Project Planning and Management, specialising in traffic management.

Her doctoral research has focused on urban planning and sustainable transport solutions in Kenya.

Dr. Gakami’s academic achievements are complemented by a Diploma in Human Resource Management and a Higher Diploma in Police Science Administration from the Police Training College, reinforcing her diverse educational background.

Career in the Police ServiceDr. Gakami’s career in the National Police Service began unexpectedly, with her applying quietly for recruitment despite not initially considering a career in law enforcement.

She was selected and appointed as an Inspector of Police despite being a graduate recruit, marking the beginning of her distinguished service in public security.

Over the years, Dr. Gakami has held several critical positions within the police force, demonstrating both leadership and operational efficiency. Her notable roles include:

Dagoretti South Sub-County Police Commander

Head of Security Attached to the Immigration Department

Security roles at the Ministry of Lands and the National Land Commission

Inspector at the Anti-Counterfeit Authority

Inspector at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties

Currently, Dr. Gakami serves as an Assistant Superintendent of Police, overseeing security operations at the Immigration Headquarters in Nairobi.

In her role, she works on strengthening law enforcement and fostering positive relationships between the police and the communities they serve.

She aspires to become Kenya's first female Inspector General of Police, a goal that aligns with her long-term vision of promoting inclusive leadership and empowering women in law enforcement.

Community Service and the Mustard Seed Foundation

Beyond her work in law enforcement, Dr. Gakami is deeply involved in community development.

She founded the Mustard Seed Foundation, a non-profit organization focused on environmental conservation, women empowerment, capacity building, and sustainable community development.

Under her leadership, the foundation has launched several impactful initiatives aimed at improving the livelihoods of underserved communities. Key projects include:

Tree planting initiatives: The foundation has donated and planted over 100,000 trees across various communities, schools, and churches, with the goal of promoting environmental conservation and food security.

Water access projects: In Murang’a, the foundation drilled a borehole that produces 25,000 litres of water per hour, addressing water scarcity issues for local schools and surrounding villages.

Sanitation improvements: The foundation has constructed sanitation facilities in schools to enhance hygiene and reduce the health risks associated with poor sanitation.

These initiatives aim to create lasting change by not only providing essential resources but also by promoting self-sustainability within the communities they serve.

Mentorship and Peacebuilding

Dr. Gakami is also a passionate mentor and advocate for youth development, with a focus on peacebuilding and conflict resolution.

She has worked extensively with university students and young professionals, offering guidance and fostering a culture of early conflict warning and resolution across Kenya.

Her work in peacebuilding has been especially significant in areas such as Laikipia, West Pokot, and Kilifi, where she has actively contributed to efforts to reduce inter-communal violence and promote peaceful coexistence.

Her contributions have earned her recognition as a leader in security and social development, both nationally and internationally.

Legacy and Recognition

Dr. Gakami’s academic journey reflects her dedication to lifelong learning and knowledge.

In addition to her PhD in Project Planning and Management, she has received recognition for her work in areas such as human rights, youth mentorship, comparative international development, and environmental conservation.

Her doctoral research on traffic management has the potential to influence urban planning and infrastructure policy in Kenya, particularly with a focus on sustainable transport solutions that could help address Kenya’s growing urbanisation challenges.

Dr. Gakami’s philosophy is grounded in faith, family, and service. Despite balancing a demanding career in law enforcement, her studies, and her extensive community work, she remains firmly connected to her roots.

Dr. Gakami has stated that she is content with her current position and believes that it is where she is meant to be.

“I am happy where I am, and I believe that is where God wants me to be,” Dr Gakami has said, reflecting on her career and personal mission.

Her legacy, as reflected in her work, continues to inspire many across Kenya and beyond.