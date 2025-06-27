Ruto challenges protesters: If you want me to go, show me your plan

President William Ruto on Friday condemned the recent nationwide protests, labeling the ensuing violence and destruction of property as "economic sabotage" and "anarchy dressed in freedom colours."

In his most extensive remarks since the June 25th commemorative demonstrations turned chaotic, President Ruto vowed to take decisive action against perpetrators of violence while challenging those calling for his resignation to present a constitutional alternative.

The protests, held to mark the first anniversary of deadly demonstrations against the controversial Finance Bill 2024, saw thousands of Kenyans take to the streets in various cities.

While intended to be a solemn remembrance and a continued call for good governance and an end to police brutality, the demonstrations in some areas descended into clashes with police officers, leading to loss of life, numerous injuries, and significant damage to businesses.

Speaking during the International MSMEs Day celebrations in Nairobi on Friday, June 27, President Ruto expressed deep regret for the loss of lives and the destruction of livelihoods.

President William Ruto at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Nairobi, for the World MSME Day.

"I want to express my deepest regret and condemnation for the loss of lives, looting, wanton destruction, and loss of valuable property belonging to our traders who were deliberately targeted by criminal elements during the protests this week," he stated.

While acknowledging the constitutional right to peaceful protest, the President drew a sharp distinction between legitimate expression and the events that unfolded.

Let me be clear: the right to peaceful protest is protected by our Constitution. We respect and uphold that right. But what we witnessed was not a peaceful protest. It was calculated chaos. It was destruction. It was economic sabotage.

President Ruto painted a grim picture of the aftermath, highlighting the impact on small and medium-sized enterprises.

"Shops were looted. Businesses, some built over decades, were burned to the ground. Market stalls destroyed. Warehouses ransacked. The livelihoods of hardworking Kenyans have been shattered by deliberate acts of lawlessness," he said.

In a direct challenge to the protesters and their backers chanting "Ruto must go," the President demanded a clear and lawful plan for his departure.

"You can't save the country by burning it," he asserted.

If you want me to go, show me your plan. Persuade us. If you persuade us, I can also go and concentrate on farming and help with food security. But don't burn the country, for heaven's sake, we don't have another country.

He directed the Inspector-General of Police and all relevant security agencies to conduct swift and thorough investigations to identify and prosecute those responsible for the violence and looting.

Earlier in the week, on the day of the protests, President Ruto had made a plea for peace while attending a funeral in Kilifi County.

"We must make sure that the demonstrations we hold are peaceful," he urged.

The demonstrations should not lead to the destruction of property because we do not have any other country where we will go if things become tough here.

The June 25th commemoration was a painful reminder of the 2024 protests against a finance bill that also resulted in fatalities.

This year's demonstrations were fueled by continued public anger over police brutality and broader governance issues.

The protests were largely led by a youthful movement, often referred to as Gen Z, who have effectively used social media to mobilise.

Human rights organisations have condemned the excessive use of force by police during the recent protests and have called for accountability for the deaths and injuries.