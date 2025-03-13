Millions & other perks Ndindi Nyoro will lose after ouster from budget committee

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has suffered a significant political and financial setback following his removal as chair of the powerful Budget and Appropriations Committee (BAC).

His exit from the role means he loses key perks, influence, and privileges that came with one of the most coveted positions in the National Assembly.

Loss of Financial Perks

One of the immediate effects of Nyoro’s removal is the loss of committee sitting allowances . As BAC chair, he was entitled to Sh15,000 per sitting, with a cap of Sh240,000 per month.

This translated to an annual maximum of Sh2.88 million. While he retains his MP salary this additional income stream is no longer available to him.

Beyond allowances, the position also came with indirect financial advantages. The BAC plays a critical role in shaping the national budget, which meant Nyoro had a seat at the table when major financial decisions were being made.

His influence over budgetary allocations and expenditure oversight placed him in a strategic position to negotiate deals and direct resources to key areas.

Diminished Political Clout

The Budget and Appropriations Committee is arguably one of the most influential in Parliament, given its role in scrutinising and approving government expenditure.

As chair, Nyoro wielded significant power in determining how public funds were allocated. His removal means he no longer has direct authority over budget-related matters, weakening his leverage both in Parliament and in government circles.

This also impacts his standing within the ruling Kenya Kwanza coalition. Holding such a high-profile role gave him a stronger voice within President William Ruto’s inner circle.

Without it, he may find himself with less bargaining power in party politics and future government appointments.

Reduced Public Visibility

Nyoro has been a vocal and visible figure in national discourse, thanks in part to his role in the BAC.

The chairmanship placed him at the center of major financial debates, allowing him to engage directly with the media, government officials, and the public.

His removal means he will no longer be the face of budgetary matters in Parliament, which could affect his overall public profile.

With politics being about perception, stepping away from the limelight may impact his long-term ambitions.

Whether he aims for re-election or a bigger political seat in the future, reduced visibility might require him to find alternative ways to remain relevant.

Loss of Access to Key Decision-Makers

Being the chair of a crucial parliamentary committee came with the added advantage of access to top government officials, including Cabinet Secretaries, technocrats, and other influential figures in the financial sector.

Nyoro was frequently in meetings that shaped national fiscal policy, giving him firsthand insights and the ability to push for certain agendas. With his removal, such access will be significantly curtailed.

Despite the setback, Nyoro remains an MP and still has considerable political capital.

He has built a reputation as a popular MP who has many development projects within his constituency and is a strong grassroots mobiliser.