President William Ruto has launched the East African Community Interparliamentary Games being hosted by the Kenyan Parliament in Mombasa.

Ruto who addressed the MPs on Saturday, December 7, 2024 warmly welcomed them to the country and highlighted the significance of the games.

The numerous editions of these games stand as a testament to the commitment and determination of our people and their leaders to forge lasting unity and cooperation among the Member States of the East African Community. Equally important, these games provide an excellent opportunity to strengthen our spirit of solidarity and deepen the bonds of friendship as neighbours and partners.

Significance of the East African Community Interparliamentary Games

The President noted that the games hold a significant place among EAC member states and promote EAC principles of enhancing collaboration, fostering trade and investment, and improving the quality of life for the people of East Africa.

Ladies and gentlemen, the significance of these games transcends sport. They are a powerful symbol of our core values of unity, teamwork, collaboration, positive competitiveness, and shared aspirations.

Beyond the realm of sport, these values extend to other fields of endeavour, including regional integration, collaboration, collective action, mutual respect, and dynamic partnerships in pursuit of common goals.

Realising the full potential of EAC

Reflecting on the role of EAC leaders, Ruto called for concerted efforts in realising the full potential of EAC.

I must emphasise this: just as a team must work in harmony to achieve victory, we as leaders and nations must also align our efforts to realise the full potential of the East African Community (EAC).

The president noted that as the Chair of the Summit of East African Community (EAC) Heads of State, he will prioritise swift and decisive actions to remove barriers to trade, expand regional markets, and enhance connectivity, with a view to unlocking the immense opportunities.

Ruto urges EAC countries to back Raila for AUC job

The President also used the opportunity to urge East African countries to back Raila Odinga’s candidature for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC).

Beyond the field of play, therefore, I am proud to reiterate Kenya’s support and push for a key continental initiative that will elevate East Africa’s position in Africa and the world. Kenya’s former Prime Minister, the Rt Hon Raila Odinga, is vying for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission (AUC).

His vast experience, dedication to pan-African ideals and commitment to fostering integration make him an excellent candidate to lead the African Union Commission at this pivotal time. I call upon all EAC Partner States to rally behind his candidacy.