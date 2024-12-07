Supreme Court Judge, Justice Isaac Lenaola has slammed the Executive and the Legislature for focusing on political legislation instead of prioritising laws that affect citizens.

Justice Lenaola noted that the laxity by both the Executive and the Legislature to reconstitute the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is concerning.

A tough-talking Justice Lenaola took the government headon, questioning its priorities and expressing his dismay at the fact that close to two years after the commissioners left office, the country is yet to have a fully reconstituted IEBC.

I do not understand why, for example, we are busy passing legislation very quickly on other subjects that are politically important, but we do not look at what is extremely important for this country - the electoral commission. How can a country like ours stand on its feet if it does not have an electoral commission?

Failure of critical system during Rigathi Gachagua's impeachment

Lenaola who addressed the regional conference on the use of Artificial Intelligence, digital, and social media in elections in Kenya also questioned the coincidence when the (Judiciary) online filing system went down when former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was fighting his impeachment in court.

Those of you who followed the Riggy G saga will remember that at some point the (Judiciary) online filing system went down. I want you to carry this question into 2027. Why did that online platform collapse? Why did the firewalls that we created before 2022 suddenly become vulnerable? Imagine what will happen in 2027. I will say no more.

This is a sharp contrast to the speed with which former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was impeached and replaced.

Justice Lenaola rallies Kenyans to impact legislation

He rallied Kenyans to flex their muscles both online and offline to compel the Executive and the Legislature to focus on key legislation and laws that affect them rather than political initiatives.

I am one of those judges who is not limited… I speak my mind… si Samburu ni hapa tu… why don’t we use social media to impact legislation? For instance, why don’t we have a hashtag, #AppointIEBCNow, and spread it?

He further noted that the laxity is not only worrying, but will also see the commission not have adequate time to prepare for 2027 elections.

The absence of a fully reconstituted IEBC has seen 11 by-elections fail to take place, leaving Kenyans unrepresented at various levels.

His bold speech saw Kenyans take to social media to heap praises on him for speaking up on a concerning matter as sampled below.

Ekuru Aukot: Samburu moja Justice Isaac Lenaola, wapi wewe? Kuja nikununulie maziwa ya ngamia kutoka Turkana. Umeongea kama wakenya wote 60 million. Mungu akulinde.

Stephen Mutoro: I agree with Kenya’s (future Chief Justice) and respected SCJ Hon Isaac Lenaola. As a country, we must have IEBCKenya in the public interest.