Anxiety grips many MPs ahead of the December break

As Parliament prepares for its long December holiday recess, unease has gripped some Members of Parliament, particularly from the Mount Kenya region.

Concerns over a potentially hostile reception from their constituents have sparked widespread debate among legislators.

MPs from the region have faced hostility from their constituents, largely stemming from their involvement in the impeachment proceedings against former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and what many people deemed as a failure to represent their interest in the National Government.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa has urged MPs not to shy away from engaging with their constituents during the break.

Speaking in Parliament, Ichung’wa encouraged lawmakers to embrace the festive season with their communities, highlighting the importance of unity and service.

Do not fear to share Christmas with your constituents. Even in our churches, please do share with them because we are directed so in the Bible. For those of us who are Christians, and I believe even our colleagues who are Muslims, the Holy Quran also directs them to share.

Appeals for Unity and Reconciliation

Nominated MP Sabina Chege, alongside her Jubilee Party colleagues, echoed the call for constructive engagement, urging their constituents to support reconciliation efforts after a year of intense political activity.

“We have done, as a nation, a lot of politicking and a lot of criticising, which is okay. But it is important that this time, as leaders, we focus on the things and projects that we can do for Kenyans,” said Sabina.

She further emphasised the need to avoid divisive rhetoric and instead work toward national cohesion.

Chege assured the public that MPs would use the recess period to reconnect with the electorate, assess progress made over the past two years, and gather feedback.

As we go for recess, we will be doing a lot of ground activities. We will combine efforts, help each other, and engage our people to understand their needs and what they would like us to prioritise.

Ruto administration Feeling the Heat

President William Ruto has recently expressed his frustrations regarding the wave of opposition his government is facing.

In his remarks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the Devki Iron Ore Pelletization Plant in Taita Taveta County, Ruto characterised this opposition as a "dirty spirit".

He cited resistance to various government projects, including affordable housing and universal health coverage, accusing some leaders of actively working against development efforts in their regions.

Many leaders, including those who hail from Taita Taveta, fought me because they hate this county and this country. They do not want any good things to happen here. A project like this factory—they are against it. Affordable housing? They oppose it. Vaccinating cattle to fight diseases? They oppose it. What is this evil spirit of opposition? Even universal health coverage to help our people—they are against it.

The hostility towards the current administration has created an atmosphere of fear among many MPs, with reports indicating that some are reconsidering their positions due to the potential backlash in upcoming elections.

Deteriorating Relations with Religious Leaders

Ruto's government is also experiencing growing discontent from church leaders who once supported him.

Criticism has intensified following the government's handling of economic issues and tax policies.

The National Council of Churches of Kenya (NCCK) has notably accused his government of fostering a "culture of lies" and failing to address corruption and economic hardships effectively.

Amidst these criticisms, Ruto has emphasized the need for accountability within his administration.

He has warned Cabinet Secretaries that they must meet performance targets or face consequences.

This push for accountability comes as a response to mounting pressure from both the public and political opponents.

Amid these tensions, MPs are balancing the need to address their constituents' concerns while pushing for unity in the wake of the recent political upheaval.