Ruto’s 1st trip to U.S. under Trump: Key issues & high-level engagements lined up

President William Ruto has departed the country for New York, in what is his first trip to the U.S. with Donald Trump in charge.

Ruto will join other world leaders at the annual United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), with the focus of this year’s gathering being multilateralism at a historic inflexion point.

A statement by State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed highlighted some of President Ruto’s key engagements while in the U.S., revealing a series of high-level meetings and engagements lined up.

Ruto will reiterate Kenya's commitment to multilateralism and advocate for reforms in the global financial systems and fair access to development finance for developing countries

ADVERTISEMENT

At the 80th UNGA, the President will reaffirm Kenya’s commitment to multilateralism, advocate for reforms of the global financial system, and call for fair access to development finance for developing countries.

File image of President William Ruto addressing the United Nations General Assembly in New York at a past UNGA

Ruto will also push for reforms of the United Nations to make it more inclusive and well-positioned to address global peace and security challenges.

He will also push for reforms of the United Nations to make it more inclusive and to address global peace and security challenges, including enhancing peace efforts in Sudan, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Somalia, and Haiti.

High-level session on Haiti

ADVERTISEMENT

The UNGA week during which Kenya will host a high-level event on Haiti to share lessons learnt since the deployment of its troops to the Caribbean nation under the Multi-national Security Support Mission is also among the highlights.

The purpose of the session is to inform the next steps in global security efforts.

While in New York, President Ruto will also host a high-level breakfast session on Affordable Housing as a key pillar of social transformation, with more than 30 heads of state and governments expected to attend.

As the chairperson of African Union’s Committee of the Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC) will convene a forum for leaders to deliberate and adopt a common position ahead of COP30 in Belem, Brazil.

ADVERTISEMENT

Attracting Investment

The Head of State will also hold bilateral talks with development partners and investors in a bid to attract investment and pursue the country’s interests.

President William Ruto speaking during his State Visit to the US in 2024

Additionally, he will hold bilateral talks with global leaders, development partners, and industry executives to advance Kenya’s interests, attract investment, and secure partnerships in key sectors such as agriculture, technology, infrastructure, and energy under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

President Ruto will also participate in the Committee of Ten (C-10) Summit, where he will champion Africa’s position on UN Security Council reform and emphasise cooperation in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.