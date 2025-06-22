Special card for teenage mums & Linda Jamii under SHA: Benefits & what's covered

The government has unveiled new initiatives under the Social Health Authority (SHA) with enhanced benefits and comprehensive package to Kenyans targeted by the programs.

The new initiatives include a special health card for teenage mothers and Linda Jamii.

Health CS Aden Duale revealed that Linda Jamii, a comprehensive maternal care package has now replaced the NHIF-based Linda Mama program .

What you need to know about Linda Jamii

Linda Jamii comes with an enhanced package of benefits including:

Covering the entire maternal journey from antenatal care and delivery (including C-sections) to postnatal care and essential new-born services.

The package covers lifesaving Anti-D serum for Rhesus-negative mothers.

Mothers can register their spouse and children, expanding coverage beyond the individual with the beneficiaries enjoying the benefits of the enhanced package.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale

Under the revamped plan, reimbursement will be at a revised rate of Sh10,000 for normal deliveries up from Sh2,500) and Sh30,000 for deliveries via Caesarean Section (CS), up from Sh5,000.

The government has substantially raised the reimbursement rates for maternal services to reflect the true cost of quality care.

Special health cards for teenage mothers

The government has also followed through with its promise to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) by rolling out special health cards for teenage mothers.

The move is aimed at dismantling barriers that this special group of Kenyans face in accessing quality and affordable healthcare services.

Health Cabinet Secretary Adan Duale hailed the move as a significant reform in Kenya’s health ecosystem, one which will enhance access and equity in Kenya’s healthcare system.

We are removing the stigma and systemic gaps that have historically denied teenage mothers access to essential care.

We are not just treating patients. We are building a health system where even the most vulnerable — including teenage mothers, are seen, supported, and integrated into the healthcare ecosystem

Below are some of the benefits that teenage mothers will enjoy with the special health card.

Access to uninterrupted healthcare and wellness services from antenatal and postnatal care to immunization.

Immunization, family planning and psychosocial support is also covered under the program.

The new initiative is in line with the push to ensure no one is left behind in the national healthcare system especially vulnerable adolescent mothers who face stigma, discrimination, and neglect among other unique challenges.

Social Health Authority (SHA) offices in Nairobi

CS Duale outlines that the program which compliments existing ones such as the Linda Jamii program aims to reduce maternal health risks, school dropouts, and the cycle of intergenerational poverty.