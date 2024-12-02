Truth about reports of CS Murkomen, Oscar Sudi alleged U.S. travel ban

Reports circulating on social media regarding a travel ban issued to Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi have been confirmed as false.

The U.S. Embassy in Kenya has flagged a fake communique that claimed the two officials were indefinitely barred from entering the United States, effective December 1, 2024.

The misleading statement, widely shared online, falsely indicated that the ban was due to allegations of bribery and improper dealings with the Adani Group Limited .

It included numerous spelling mistakes and inconsistencies in formatting, raising suspicions about its authenticity.

An inside source from the U.S. Embassy stated, "The communication regarding the suspension of the two government officials is fake. The Embassy has not issued any such information".

The fabricated letter purported to originate from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), complete with a counterfeit seal and a forged signature.

It claimed that Murkomen and Sudi would face restrictions on their movement to the U.S. until further notice, but the Embassy confirmed that no such directive had been issued.

This incident highlights the ongoing issue of misinformation on social media, particularly concerning public figures.

Both Murkomen and Sudi have previously attracted attention for their lavish lifestyles, which may have contributed to the rumours surrounding them.