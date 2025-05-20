UDA announces new Senate nominee after expelling Senator Gloria Orwoba

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has expelled Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba from the party, citing disciplinary violations and alleged dual political loyalties.

In a statement released on Monday, the party said the expulsion followed exhaustive deliberations by the UDA Disciplinary Committee, which reviewed a complaint filed by party members Festus Omwamba and Henry Muriithi.

The committee's ruling was formally ratified by the UDA National Executive Committee (NEC) on May 19, 2025.

“Accordingly, Sen. Gloria Orwoba ceases to be a member of the UDA Party with immediate effect,” read the press release signed by UDA Secretary General Sen. Hassan Omar Hassan.

The party further stated that Orwoba “no longer enjoys any privileges accorded to party members nor is she authorized to represent or act on behalf of the Party in any capacity.” UDA has since written to the Speaker of the Senate to initiate the process of her removal from office.

In line with the party's nomination rules, UDA has nominated Consolata Wabwire Wakabwubi from Kimilili Constituency, Bungoma County, to replace Orwoba in the Senate.

While the party reaffirmed its commitment to the constitutional rights of expression and association, it emphasized the importance of political loyalty. “Hon. Gloria Orwoba cannot therefore continue to play for two political teams simultaneously,” the statement said.

The move follows Disciplinary Complaint No. 2 of 2025, in which the Disciplinary Committee found sufficient grounds for expulsion. The NEC, chaired by Governor Cecily Mbarire, ratified the committee’s decision during a meeting held at the party’s headquarters on Monday at noon.