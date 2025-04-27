A host of United Democratic Alliance party leadership trooped to Embu on Saturday where they were hosted by the party Chairperson Cecily Mbarire at the 3K FC’s annual dinner.

The event which was a celebration of the county’s most successful club propelled 3K FC to the limelight.

Founded in 2003, the club has witnessed a steady rise from a village team to becoming the pride of Embu, attracting talent from beyond.

The club hosts its annual dinner on April 26 2025 and this year’s event was not only glamorous, but also a first of its kind with high-profile guests in attendance.

Secretary General of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), Hassan Omar Hassan was the chief guest at the event hosted by UDA Chairperson of UDA and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire.

The glamorous event went down at Winter Villa Resort in Embu County with Footbal Kenya Federation President Hussein Mohammed among those in attendance.

Speakers at the event reiterated the importance of nurturing football from the grassroots level, celebrating the club’s distinction of being the first football club from Embu to represent the County in the National League.

Promotion to the NSL

Among the highlights in the team’s short but rich history is its promotion to the National League in 2024.

3K FC sealed the title win with a 3-1 over Kibra United, achieving a significant milestone in the region's footballing history.

This feat saw it become the first team from Embu County to play in the league, with its eyes focused on earning a slot in the Premier league.

“We are glad that for the first time in the history of Embu, we have been able to grow champions that can get to that level and we are happy as a county to be associated with them,” Mbarire said at the time.

Structures and discipline

At the center of its rapid rise is a well-defined roadmap for sustained success with tools that facilitate informed decision-making and efficient resource mobilisation.

This was highlighted as a best practice that other clubs should emulate with Omar emphasised the importance of discipline both in the field and off the field in guiding the team.

The culture of discipline serves as the panacea for a successful team in the field of football.

Team Head Coach Francis Chege noted that sacrifice, discipline and hard work played an important part in getting the team to where it is.