Uhuru, Raila, Kalonzo hit by brutal budget cuts: Here’s what they’ll have to give up

The Office of the Fourth President, occupied by former President Uhuru Kenyatta, has experienced a significant slash in its 2025/2026 budget estimates, with the overall cut driven by major reductions in travel, maintenance, and insurance allocations.

According to budget estimates released by the Treasury, Kenyatta’s office is set to receive Sh276.9 million, down from Sh371.5 million

In the new financial year, the biggest blow to Uhuru Kenyatta’s office came from a Ksh51.5 million reduction in the foreign travel and subsistence vote, down from Ksh95 million to Ksh43.5 million.

Domestic travel wasn’t spared either, dropping from Ksh29 million to Ksh18.07 million, a Ksh10.92 million cut.

Routine maintenance for other assets was drastically reduced by Ksh9.26 million, while insurance costs were halved from Ksh46 million to Ksh23 million.

Other affected areas include fuel, which dropped by Ksh7.5 million; hospitality, which went down by Ksh5.88 million; and office supplies, which lost Ksh2.6 million.

Communication services and specialised materials were also trimmed, with cuts of Ksh1 million and Ksh3.33 million respectively.

Despite the general reduction, a few budget lines in Kenyatta’s office saw increases.

The allocation for personal allowances rose by Ksh1.49 million, while basic salaries increased by Ksh557,141.

Notably, rentals of produced assets, previously at zero, surged to Ksh23 million, while printing and advertising gained an additional Ksh1.06 million.

Raila Odinga

For former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, the overall budget also reflects a downward shift, with several operating costs facing cuts.

Odinga’s estimates have been reduced to Sh63.2 million from Sh87.2 million

Insurance was the most heavily reduced, slashed by half from Sh40 million to Sh20 million.

Fuel allocations were also cut by Sh1.7 million, while hospitality supplies dropped by Sh512,500.

Other cuts include routine maintenance, domestic travel, and general office supplies.

Smaller but notable reductions were seen in communication services, printing, training, and specialised materials.

Nonetheless, Raila’s office saw modest increases in salaries, with permanent employee wages rising by Sh81,636 and personal allowances growing by Sh252,000.

Kalonzo Musyoka

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s office recorded similar trends. The largest cut came from insurance, which fell by Sh20 million, followed by fuel allocations, which were halved from Sh4.5 million to Sh2.25 million.

The budget for vehicle maintenance declined by Sh1.31 million, and domestic travel faced a Sh1.18 million cut.

Further reductions were registered in hospitality (Sh1.06 million), rentals (Sh1.71 million), and general office supplies (Sh425,000). Smaller but consistent cuts affected training, communication, and printing.

Still, Kalonzo’s office was allocated increases in two key items: personal allowances rose by Sh790,000, and basic salaries increased by Sh68,732.

The budget shifts come amid broader efforts to trim government expenditure, with non-essential travel and operational costs bearing the brunt.