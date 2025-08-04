What new SHA identity verification means for 25 million registered Kenyans

Kenya’s healthcare system is undergoing a digital overhaul, with the government officially scrapping One-Time Password (OTP) authorization for medical service approvals under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale announced on Monday that effective immediately, all patient approvals at SHA-accredited facilities must now be completed using biometric verification or a newly introduced mobile application dubbed Practice 360.

“SHA will no longer accept OTP-based authorization. All approvals must be completed using a biometric health ID or the Practice 360 app,” said CS Duale during a press briefing at Kenyatta University Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH).

The move is part of broader efforts to curb fraudulent billing practices and end the misuse of pre-authorization codes that were reportedly being shared among healthcare workers.

The ministry hopes that by introducing biometric and app-based verification, it can tighten security, reduce paperwork, and create a seamless patient experience.

What Changes for Patients and Providers?

Patients will now validate their access to care through fingerprint authentication or the SHA-approved mobile app. Meanwhile, healthcare providers will use the same app to initiate and manage service approvals, improving turnaround time and reducing administrative backlogs.

According to the Ministry of Health, biometric registration is already operational in Level 4, 5, and 6 public hospitals, with expansion plans targeting smaller Level 2 and 3 facilities in the coming months.

SHA by the Numbers

Since its inception, SHA has registered over 25 million Kenyans and signed up nearly 10,000 healthcare providers across the country.

The authority has also disbursed more than Sh47.5 billion for health services, with an additional Sh6.9 billion released under its primary healthcare fund.

Digital Drug Catalogue and Data Exchange Rollout

In a parallel effort to tighten regulation within the supply chain, Duale also launched the National Product Catalogue, a digital registry that integrates with the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

This new system will ensure that only verified and approved pharmaceutical products are available within the SHA network.

Pharmaceutical companies now have 30 days to submit certified product data into the catalogue or risk being delisted as SHA-contracted suppliers.

The government has also activated a Health Information Exchange (HIE) platform to support real-time data sharing between hospitals, counties, and national health bodies.