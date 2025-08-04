Kariuki, Wairimu reign supreme as 206 golfers battle it out at NCBA Golf Series in Limuru

Six more golfers qualified for the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale following the latest leg of the tournament held this past weekend at Limuru Country Club.

The event attracted an impressive field of 206 players who battled it out for the slots.

Leading the pack was John Kariuki, playing off scratch, who emerged as the Overall Gross Men’s Winner with a score of 72 gross.

Among the ladies, Nancy Wairimu (handicap 3) claimed the Overall Gross Lady Winner title with a strong round of 78 gross. Nancy also added to her trophy haul by winning the Longest Drive Lady category, rounding off a dominant showing.

In Division I, it was junior golfer Austin Gitahi (handicap 9) who edged ahead with 39 points. He was followed closely by Antony Thiongo (handicap 9), who carded 38 points, and Karigo Karaya (handicap 9), who secured third place with 37 points.

Nancy Wairimu, Overall Gross Lady Winner of the NCBA Golf Series held at Limuru Country Club is awarded by Tirus Mwithiga, NCBA Group Director, Corporate and Investment Banking Advisory

John Kariuki, Overall Gross Men’s Winner of the NCBA Golf Series at Limuru Country Club is awarded by Tirus Mwithiga, NCBA Group Director, Corporate and Investment Banking Advisory

The Division II Men’s category saw a thrilling tie at 42 points, with Joel Gachanja (handicap 20) taking the top spot on countback over David Choru (handicap 14), who settled for second place. Choru, however, didn’t leave empty-handed as he showcased excellent form by also winning both the Longest Drive (Men) and Nearest to the Pin (Men) titles.

In the Division II Ladies category, Mukami Miako (handicap 21) stood out with 35 points to claim top honors. Close on her heels were Jenifer Mwangagi (handicap 18) and Wairimu Gakuo (handicap 17), both finishing with 34 points, but placed second and third respectively after countback.

The competition remained intense in Division III, where another junior golfer, Albert Kamau (handicap 25) won with a score of 41 points. He was followed by Oscar Osambinyi (handicap 31) with 40 points, and Catherine Sakuti (handicap 37), who finished a strong third with 39 points.

Rising talent was also on display in the Junior category, where Ryan Njuguna (handicap 13) impressed with 40 points, earning him the Junior Winner’s title.

In the Guest category, Titus Gichia (handicap 27) posted the day’s best score overall an exceptional 47 points, to walk away as the top guest player.

George Thirima (handicap 21) was named Staff Winner after a commendable round of 36 points. On the ladies’ side, Patricia Ngina claimed the Nearest to the Pin (Ladies) prize.

Reflecting on the event, Tirus Mwithiga, NCBA Group Director, Corporate and Investment Banking Advisory praised the participants and reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to growing the sport.

The NCBA Golf Series is a platform that brings together people from different walks of life through a shared passion for golf. Today’s event was a true celebration of talent, and especially junior golfing talent with two of the main categories going to juniors.



At NCBA, we’re proud to support all levels of the game, from elite amateurs and promising juniors to professionals and recreational golfers. Our goal is to grow the sport while also helping our customers progress in every area of their lives.

The NCBA Golf Series now moves into its final stretch, with more qualifiers to be determined in upcoming legs across the East African region.