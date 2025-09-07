Where to watch the blood moon, Kenya’s 1st astro-tourism experience & what to expect

Sky-gazers in the country are gearing for another spectacular lunar event with Kenya hosting its first dedicated Astro-tourism experience today, coinciding with a total lunar eclipse dubbed “blood moon”.

The lunar event will dazzle sky-gazers from 8:30 pm and last for 82 minutes on Sunday, September 7, 2025 , with the inaugural Astro-tourism experience going down in Samburu County.

The pioneering initiative will be graced by Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano at Sopa lodge in Samburu National Reserve with the pristine night skies over Samburu, giving lunar enthusiasts an exceptional experience.

Waterfront in Karen, Nairobi, The Landing in Nanyuki, Ileret Campus of Turkana Basin Institute and Fort Place Grill in Kabete, Kiambu County will also host enthusiasts for the spectacular lunar event.

What makes Samburu stand out

With its remote and protected environment, Samburu has one of the darkest skies in the world and offers a unique blend that give the best possible experience for observes of celestial events unfolding at night.

It boasts of pristine night skies, minimal light pollution and clear equatorial skies that give the best stargazing experience.

It is known for offering the best views of the Milky Way, constellations, meteor showers, stars, planets, and celestial events at night.

The unique landscape and the cool breeze will add to what is already promising to be an exceptional experience as Kenya expands its tourism catalogue to include astro-tourism.

The rise of Astro-tourism & Kenya's enriching experience

Renewed interest in celestial wonders fueled by a surging number of astronomy enthusiasts and adventure travellers worldwide has seen astro-tourism emerge as the next frontier.

Kenya which is located along the equator with pristine skies across several locations and nearly equal night-day hours year-round is unlocking the potential of this new frontier with its traditional offerings to tourists being part of the complete package.

"This diversification is also expected to create new jobs for local guides, hospitality workers, and artisans, promote community-led tourism projects that preserve cultural heritage, stimulate investment in infrastructure and environmental conservation and boost Kenya’s appeal in the high-value niche markets of eco-tourists and astronomy enthusiasts," Magical Kenya notes.

A telescope set up facing the sky during the astro-tourism launch at the Samburu Sopa Lodge on June 14, 2025

The catalogue assembled by Magical Kenya features guided night sky tours with experts sharing their knowledge on celestial events, astrophotography expeditions to capture events some of which happen once-in-a lifetime, educational workshops, and starlit camp experiences with enthusiasts also to see videos and photos of past events.

Daytime wildlife safaris and nature walks, coupled with the cultural exploration of the Samburu way of life and their indigenous astronomical knowledge will enrich the experience.

The project will integrate the indigenous astronomical knowledge of Samburu communities, offering visitors a unique cultural perspective on the stars. Visitors can combine night sky explorations with daytime wildlife safaris and nature walks to enrich their overall experience.

