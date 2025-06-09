Who is DIG Eliud Langat? Facts about police boss who triggered Albert Ojwang's arrest

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja has confirmed that Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat, was the complainant in the case that led to the arrest of the late Albert Ojwang’.

Speaking during a press briefing on Monday, IG Kanja stated that DIG Lagat filed a defamation complaint against Ojwang’, which triggered a swift investigation by the police.

"There was a complaint that had been launched by the DIG KPS about his name being tarnished. It is on that basis that investigations were actually being carried out because he also has a right to be protected by the same law," he said.

Eliud Kipkoech Langat is the Deputy Inspector General (DIG). He leads the Kenya Police Service, which is a branch of the National Police Service.

Deputy Inspector General of the Kenya Police Service, Eliud Kipkoech Lagat

The other branch, the Administration Police Service, is headed by DIG Gilbert Masengeli .

Langat was appointed DIG in July 2024, succeeding Douglas Kanja Kirocho, who became the Inspector General of Police .

Before his appointment, Langat was the Commandant of the General Service Unit (GSU), an elite unit within the National Police Service with a strength of about 12,000 officers.

He had held that role since April 2023, following changes announced by the Office of the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Felix Koskei.

Langat has over 25 years of experience in the police service.

He has served in several specialised units, including as the head of the Bomb and Hazardous Materials Unit and the Directorate of Reforms at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

He is also an expert in explosives and post-blast investigations.

Academically, Langat holds a Master’s degree in Armed Conflict and Peace Studies from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor’s degree in Automotive Technology from the University of Eastern Africa, Baraton.

He is also a graduate of the National Defence College of Kenya .

Langat has received several state honours, including the Elder of the Burning Spear (EBS), Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW), Head of State Commendation (HSC), and the Silver Star (SS) of Kenya.

As Acting DIG, Langat is responsible for the day-to-day administration and operations of the Kenya Police Service, overseeing coordination, supervision, training, and internal oversight within the unit.

Timeline Leading to Albert Ojwang’s Death

Ojwang was arrested in Homa Bay County by DCI detectives for the offence of false publication .

Records indicate that he was transported to Nairobi, where he was questioned by officers from DCI Headquarters on Saturday.

He was later booked at Central Police Station under Occurrence Book (OB) Number 136/7/6/2025 at 9:35 p.m.

Albert Omondi Ojwang

During a routine cell inspection, Ojwang was found unconscious. He was immediately rushed to Mbagathi Hospital for treatment, documented under OB Number 09/08/06/2025 at 1:39 a.m. Upon arrival, he was declared dead.

Given the circumstances surrounding the incident, it was necessary to investigate the death in accordance with regulations governing deaths in police custody.

In line with statutory requirements, the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) was duly notified to commence investigations.

Additionally, to ensure a thorough, impartial, and expeditious investigation by IPOA, I ordered the interdiction of the following officers with immediate effect: