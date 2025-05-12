Who is Erastus Ethekon? Ex-Nanok ally nominated to chair IEBC

Erastus Edung Ethekon, born in 1977 in Turkana County, Kenya, is a seasoned legal and governance expert nominated by President William Ruto as the Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on May 8, 2025.

His nomination, pending approval by the National Assembly, positions him to oversee Kenya’s electoral processes ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Early Life and Education

Ethekon hails from Turkana County.

He pursued his legal studies at the University of Nairobi, earning a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B.) degree.

Furthering his education, he obtained a Postgraduate Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

Ethekon has completed three master's degrees;

Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Oil, Gas & Energy Law from the University of Derby, UK (2016)

Master of Science (MSc.) in Project Management from the University of Liverpool, UK (2013)

Master of Arts (MA) in Peace, Conflict & Development Studies from Universidad Jaume I, Spain (2012)

Additionally, he holds a Postgraduate Certificate in the Implementation of International Human Rights Treaties from the University of Nottingham, UK, under the British Foreign & Commonwealth Chevening Fellowship.

Legal and Public Service Career

Ethekon's professional journey spans over two decades, marked by significant roles in both national and international arenas.

From 2007 to 2018, he served in various capacities with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), including Programme Advisor at the Regional Service Centre in Addis Ababa and Chief Technical Advisor on Area-Based Development Programming in Kenya.

His work focused on peace, governance, and development initiatives across the Horn of Africa.

In 2018, he returned to Kenya to serve as the County Attorney for Turkana County, a position he held until 2024.

In this role, he provided legal counsel and contributed to shaping the county's legislative and institutional frameworks under former Governor Josphat Nanok, who is now Deputy Chief of Staff in the Executive Office of the President at State House.

Ethekon is also the founder and partner at E. Ethekon & Co. Advocates and Northern Consulting Solutions, where he has practised law and offered legal consultancy on development and human rights programs for over two decades.

Nomination as IEBC Chairperson

On May 8, 2025, President William Ruto nominated Erastus Edung Ethekon as the new Chairperson of the IEBC, following recommendations from the IEBC Selection Panel.

The nominations have been transmitted to the National Assembly for consideration and approval.

Ethekon's nomination comes at a crucial time as the IEBC seeks to rebuild public trust and integrity in Kenya's electoral process.