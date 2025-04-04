Why police IG Douglas Kanja is under fresh pressure to resign

The National Police Service (NPS) has denied claims by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) that Inspector General (IG) Douglas Kanja participated in a political rally in Kieni, Nyeri County.

In a press statement, NPS Spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga dismissed the allegations as "misleading and unfounded," maintaining that the IG was in Nyeri strictly for official duties.

“The IG's presence in Nyeri was strictly in line with his official duties, including oversight of security arrangements during the President's development tour, a core mandate of the NPS under Section 24 of the National Police Service Act, 2011 and the NPS Standing Orders Chapter 7, Section 8.,” Nyaga said.

He further emphasised that the Presidential Escort Unit (PEU), which falls under the IG’s authority, is responsible for securing the President and VIPs, making Kanja’s presence necessary.

LSK Demands IG’s Resignation

The LSK has, however, stood by its position, arguing that Kanja’s presence at the event compromised police neutrality.

LSK President Faith Odhiambo went a step further, calling for his resignation.

“We are apprehensive that the words uttered by Mr. Kanja to a politically charged audience, asking whether they were happy with the president and would wish to have him return, is riddled with connotations of political backing and constitute a veiled endorsement of the political agenda that was being appropriated at the rally,” Odhiambo said.

She added that the LSK would explore legal avenues to challenge what they perceive as growing police involvement in partisan activities.

“We believe that the Inspector-General's work is cut out for him, and is too demanding to allow such unpalatable sideshows, lapses in judgement, and misplaced priorities. We urge Mr. Kanja to re-evaluate his tasks and do that which is required of him by the law and the people of Kenya,” she added.

IG’s Wider Security Tour

The police service defended the IG, explaining that his visit to Nyeri was part of a broader security tour across several counties.

Since mid-March, Kanja has visited Baringo, Samburu, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Laikipia, and Meru counties, where he has conducted impromptu inspections of police stations, reviewed officers’ welfare, and pushed for reforms such as better mental health support and ICT skills training.

Despite the criticism, NPS insists it remains apolitical and focused on maintaining law and order.

“We urge the public to disregard these misleading claims. The National Police Service is committed to upholding its mandate professionally and without bias,” Nyaga stated.

However, Odhiambo rejected this explanation, questioning why police leadership keeps finding itself entangled in political controversies.

“The extent of this apparent contempt for the rule of law is exacerbated by the reality of Kenya's dire and otherwise laissez-faire security situation. As things stand, the Inspector-General has failed and/or refused to report to Kenyans on who is abducting Kenyans and what action the National Police Service has taken to bring the perpetrators to book, if at all."

“This calls to question the priorities of the Inspector-General, who has opted to join the political bandwagon through unprecedented involvement in rallies and being paraded as a political incentive, instead of addressing the critical issues that bedevil the people of Kenya and demand the attention of his office,” she said.

This dispute comes at a time when concerns over the independence of Kenya’s security agencies are growing.