Ruto's high-stakes bet for his next deputy

As the 2027 general election draws closer, President William Ruto's Kenya Kwanza administration is engaging in intricate political manoeuvres, with a key focus on securing a second term.

At the heart of their strategy lies the contentious decision of selecting a running mate and broadening their coalition.

A significant development in this political chess game is the administration's persistent efforts to woo Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

Reports from KTN suggest Musyoka has been offered the running mate position, a move aimed at neutralising opposition influence and consolidating the crucial Eastern region vote, which accounts for over 1.4 million votes.

However, Musyoka has vehemently rejected these overtures, publicly stating he will "never join this rogue and criminal regime".

The selection of a deputy president presents a major political challenge for President Ruto. Speculation is rife that the incumbent Deputy President, Professor Kithure Kindiki, might be dropped.

This consideration stems from dwindling public support for the president within the Mount Kenya region, Kindiki's home turf.

Political observers suggest that retaining Kindiki could be a disadvantage if the Mount Kenya region remains hostile to the head of state .

"If he maintains Kindiki, that will be to his own disadvantage. It's a tragedy for William Ruto to retain Kindiki," says Ishmael Nyaribo, a political analyst.

Political pundits predict that Ruto might cast his net wider, considering a running mate from either the Western or Nyanza regions.

In the Nyanza region, a perceived "bromance" between Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga has fueled speculation that a candidate from Nyanza could be chosen.

However, the Nyanza region remains politically divided regarding support for Ruto.

The Western region is identified as a critical battleground, boasting over 2 million votes.

Prominent political figures in this area include Musalia Mudavadi, Moses Wetang'ula, Eugene Wamalwa, and George Natembeya.

Another possibility being discussed is the selection of a candidate from the Coast region as Ruto's running mate.

This strategic move could potentially secure millions of votes and counterbalance the influence of Mount Kenya supremacists.

Ultimately, President Ruto's search for a running mate will prioritise a candidate who can galvanise nearly 100% support from their political base and ensure substantial campaign financing for the 2027 election.