We’ll steal votes for Ruto & it's no secret: MP's reckless remarks sparks outrage

An alleged plot to rig 2027 election in favour of President William Ruto has put Wajir Woman Representative Fatuma Abdi Jehow on the spot with calls for the authorities to investigate her claims made on July 12, 2027 and take action dominating social media discourse.

Speaking during her homecoming on Saturday, July 12, the lawmaker boldly claimed that MPs from North Eastern region will support Ruto in 2027 and will go a step further to manipulate the outcome of the election should the votes not be enough.

Insisting that it is not a secret, the Woman Representative stated that MPs from the region will use underhand tactics will be used to deliver victory for Ruto.

Sisi wabunge wa North Eastern maneno ya President, tunasema ‘tutam’, hata kama hatutakua na votes tutamwibia… hio si siri.(We, MPs from North Eastern, support the President. Even if we don’t have the votes, we will steal them for him… that’s no secret.)

The video went viral sparking protests with calls for immediate action from the President to reign in on his troops making such reckless remarks.

Reckless remarks

Experts warn that such reckless remarks should not be treated lightly as they for fertile grounds to question the outcome of elections even when no rigging happens.

Kenyans also weighed in with some questioning the lack of action which is a sharp contrast to the speed with which government critics have been arrested, and the recent dramatic arrest of Rigathi Gachagua’s allies.

"May God protect this nation from such reckless behavior from Wajir Woman Rep. Shame on you. Totally unacceptable." wrote veteran journalist Ali Manzu.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna reacts

Orange Democratic Movement Secretary General Edwin Sifuna noted with concern that while President Ruto has been urging politicians not to campaign, his allies already have their eyes on 2027 elections and some are already scheming to rig and sharing their plans.

Speaking on Sunday, July 13, 2025, in Kabuchai, Bungoma County, the Nairobi Senator noted that while the government has been alleging the real threat to Kenya’s democracy are those around the president who make reckless remarks that are a threat to the country’s democracy.

Wewe unatuambia tungoje 2027, na marafiki zako wanatuambia mnapanga kuiba 2027. Mimi kama wakili, najua sheria hairuhusu mtu kuhujumu matokeo ya uchaguzi,” You (Ruto) has been telling us not to campaign until 2027 but your allies are speaking of planned rigging in 2027. As a lawyer who understands the law I know it is a crime to manipulate the outcome of an election).

Sifuna flagged a trend in which independent commissions respond swiftly with dramatic arrest of opposition leaders but fail to act even in open situations such as that of the Woman Representative whose remarks have generated heat.

We have seen a trend where independent commissions like the NCIC are being used to silence opposing voices.

Sifuna demands action by IEBC

The Senator demanded swift action from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

We now have a newly composed IEBC, and as a lawyer, I know the law does not permit anyone to try to undermine the outcomes of the next election. Ethekon and his team should summon the MPs who are announcing plans to rig elections to go before them and explain how and what they intend to achieve