Ruto addresses the future of free education in Kenya with a bold assurance

President William Ruto has pronounced himself on the future free education in the country amid raging debate sparked by a significant reduction in school capitation funds.

Speaking during a church service at ACK St. Martins Parish Light Industries Church in Kariobangi, Ruto asserted that free primary education is the right of every Kenyan child.

He described education as the greatest gift a society can give to its young people”, the President gave an assurance that free education will not be compromised, adding that “it must be affordable, accessible, of good quality, and relevant."

Ruto gave his assurance in an apparent response to the storm caused by Treasury CS John Mbadi’s admission that the government can no longer fund free primary and secondary education due to budgetary constraints.

President William Ruto and other leaders at ACK St. Martins Parish Light Industries Church in Kariobangi on July 27, 2025

“I want to give assurance that education cannot be compromised—not access, not quality, not affordability, and not relevance,”

The president outlined the steps his government has taken to make quality education accessible and affordable.

Free primary education is the right of every Kenyan and over the last two years, we have taken several measures to ensure education is truly universal and accessible.

He listed the construction of new classrooms, hiring of 70,000 teachers and increased funding to universities among the steps taken by his administration.

To ensure no one is left behind, we have also increased funding to universities and employed more than 70,000 teachers in the last two years. We plan to hire an additional 24,000 teachers by the beginning of next year.

Treasury CS slashes capitation funds

Treasury CS John Mbadi startled Kenyans on July 24 when he told the Parliament’s Education Committee that the government can no longer fund free primary and secondary education.

Citing budgetary constraints, Mbadi announced that the capitation grant for secondary school students has been reduced from Sh22,244 to Sh16,900 per learner.

“The current financial muscle cannot meet the full cost per student,” Mbadi explained.

Opposition reacts

Reacting to the news, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accused the government of mismanaging funds , claiming that resources meant to finance education are being splashed in empowerment programs across the country.

Part of this money is what Kindiki is using to traverse the country; the same money meant for education is what they are using to fuel the helicopters you see around.

Rigathi Gachagua addressing a Community Public Rally in Baltimore, Maryland