World Teachers' Day: Exceptional teachers who went beyond the call of duty

Teaching is a noble profession with many educators going beyond the call of duty to make life better as they prepare the younger generations with the right skills and education to navigate the challenges of life, build careers and earn a living.

Kenya has had exceptional teachers who go beyond the call of duty to excel in what they do with their passion reflecting in their actions and initiatives.

The country has emerged as a hub of exemplary teaching talent, with the countless awards, recognitions and initiatives bearing testimony to this heritage.

With the world marking the today, October 5, 2025, below are some exceptional teachers who have embraced the profession in totality as they shape young minds.

The list is in no particular order.

Joyce Sempela Malit: Caring for the dignity of learners

Joyce Sempela Malit’s act of kindness when she sewed her student’s tor uniform saw her make news in 2023.

Malit who was a teacher at Syiapei Primary School in Narok North Constituency at the time served a striking reminder that while education is often viewed in terms of grades and transition to the next level, the little things such as dignity of learners matter too.

File image of teacher Joyce Sempela Malit mending a student's uniform inside a classroom

Her powerful act of compassion helped in bring attention to an important aspect that is often overlooked: Caring for the dignity of learners which has an impact on attendance and determines whether they are confident and comfortable to attend each day of school.

Peter Tabichi: Selfless service and global recognition

Peter Tabichi is celebrated globally for selflessness which has seen many learners from poor backgrounds obtain essential school supplies and cover the cost of education in his community.

Through his initiative and support, many students at Keriko Mixed Day Secondary School in Pwani Village, Nakuru who could otherwise could not afford uniforms or books stayed in school.

File image of Peter Tabichi receiving the Global Teacher Prize in 2019

Tabichi was feted with the Global Teacher Prize in 2019 in recognition of his selflessness by donating 80% of his salary to support learners from poor backgrounds.

The award came with a cash prize of 1 million USD which he channeled to support more learners.

Jepkosgei Chemoiwa: Affirming Kenya’s position as a hub of exemplary teaching talent

When Jepkosgei Chemoiwa clinched the 2025 African Union Continental Best Teacher Award, it was not merely an award- It was a celebration of a tradition of excellence, and a befitting recognition for a dedicated teacher who goes beyond academics to foster positive values, inspire critical thinking and drive community transformation.

Chemoiwa who is a Physics and Mathematics teacher at Emining Boys High School in Baringo County is not only a role model especially for female teachers in STEM, but continues to combine academic excellence with innovation for the best possible learning outcomes.

Jepkosgei Chemoiwa who clinched the 2025 African Union Continental Best Teacher Award

Teachers Service Commission celebrated the award, noting that it was not merely a personal triumph, but also a bold affirmation of Kenya’s position as a hub of exemplary teaching talent.

This prestigious recognition affirms Chemoiwa’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and transformative teaching. Her dedication to nurturing scientific inquiry and critical thinking among learners exemplifies the highest ideals of the teaching profession

Priscilla Wanjiku Karanja: Using social media as a tool for education

Having a teacher who makes learning fun while embracing creativity is the desire of many learners and those in teacher Priscilla Wanjiku Karanja’s class are lucky to have one.

Popularly known as Teacher Cillah, the dynamic educator has earned global fame for redefining how students engage with learning, using TikTok, dance, music, and creative content to teach concepts.

She is widely acknowledged for boldly showing how social media can be a tool for education, not just entertainment.

Rosemary Bosibori Onyancha: Leveraging on technology to improve learning

Rosemary Bosibori Onyancha rose to international fame wen she clinched the 2023 AU Continental Best Teacher Award.

Rosemary Bosibori Onyancha

She won the award while teaching at Moi Forces Academy Lanet, Nakuru in recognition of her outstanding use of emerging technology to enhance learning beyond a pen and whiteboard in the traditional classroom setup.