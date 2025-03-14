More details about foreigner killed in Ngong road accident involving presidential convoy

A disturbing incident involving President William Ruto’s motorcade has sparked public outrage after a pedestrian was hit along Ngong Road near Adams Arcade.

The victim, who was later booked at City Mortuary under the name Edgar Michael Frederick, a foreign national, was left lying on the roadside as the convoy continued without stopping.

The tragedy has raised serious concerns about government accountability, response protocols, and transparency.

Eyewitness Accounts and Video Evidence

Multiple videos captured by bystanders show the chaotic moments after the accident.

Wails of distress can be heard as concerned citizens rush to assist the motionless man.

One of the clips suggests that the vehicle responsible may have been part of the president’s advanced team, followed closely by the rest of the convoy.

Shockingly, even an ambulance in the motorcade failed to stop and offer assistance.

Witnesses claim the victim had been walking towards a mosque for afternoon prayers when he was struck.

His body was first taken to City Mortuary before being moved to Lee Funeral Home.

Who Was Edgar Michael Frederick?

While police records list the victim as Edgar Michael Frederick, there is still uncertainty about his nationality.

Some witnesses suggested he was of Turkish descent, but there has been no official confirmation. His family is yet to come forward publicly, leaving speculation to fill the gaps.

Which Vehicle Hit Him?

Although eyewitnesses confirm that a car from the presidential convoy was involved, authorities have not identified the specific vehicle.

Was it from the president’s security escort, an official government car, or another section of the convoy? The lack of clarity only deepens public suspicion.

Why Did the Convoy Not Stop?

One of the most disturbing aspects of the incident is that the entire motorcade sped past the victim.

Even the ambulance in the convoy ignored the scene. Was this a case of unawareness, or was it a deliberate decision to avoid stopping?

Despite the gravity of the accident, there was no immediate response from State House or President Ruto.

Hours later, the National Police Service issued a vague statement confirming that a government vehicle was involved and that investigations were underway.

With CCTV cameras covering Ngong Road, many hope that CCTV footage could provide more information about the incident.

With questions remaining about the identity of the vehicle involved and the absence of immediate medical assistance, the matter has sparked rage among Kenyans.

The case highlights broader concerns regarding response protocols for high-ranking government convoys and the expectations of accountability in such incidents.