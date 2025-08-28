[PHOTOS] Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda battle for the biggest stadia in EAC

East Africa is witnessing a significant transformation in its sports infrastructure, with several state-of-the-art stadiums under construction or recently completed.

Some of the venues that have hosted the 2024 African Nations Championships (CHAN) are also poised to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). Others are currently in construction.

Below is a look at the largest and most modern stadiums across Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, ranked according to their seating capacities.

1. Talanta Sports City Stadium – Nairobi, Kenya

Talanta Sports City Stadium is a flagship project under construction in Nairobi, Kenya, envisioned as one of the most advanced sports complexes in East Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Announced by President William Ruto in 2023, the stadium forms part of Kenya’s preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) alongside Uganda and Tanzania.

Talanta Stadium's current state of construction

Designed to meet FIFA and CAF standards, the Talanta stadium is expected to seat 60,000 spectators , making it a direct rival to Kasarani and Tanzania’s Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Beyond football, the facility will host athletics, cultural events, and multipurpose indoor sports.

The project includes world-class amenities such as modern training pitches, VIP hospitality areas, digital screens, and parking to ease the fan experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Final proposed Talanta Stadium design

2. Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium – Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, located in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, is the country’s largest and most iconic sports arena.

Officially opened in 2007, the stadium was built with support from the Chinese government at a cost of about $56 million.

Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT

Named after Tanzania’s third president, the late Benjamin William Mkapa , it symbolises both national pride and international cooperation.

With a seating capacity of 60,000, the stadium regularly hosts major football matches, including Tanzania’s national team fixtures, international friendlies, and CAF competitions.

The stadium’s modern design features VIP sections, electronic scoreboards, floodlights, and a grass pitch that meets FIFA standards.

Over the years, it has welcomed renowned clubs like Brazil, Everton, and African giants such as Nigeria and Egypt.

3. Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani – Nairobi, Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

MISC, with a seating capacity of close to 50,000, has undergone significant renovations, completing a major facelift in 2024 .

Originally built in 1987, it now boasts a new roof, upgraded floodlighting, and Video Assistant Referee (VAR) systems. It continues to serve as a premier venue for both local and international sporting events.

Moi Sports Centre Kasarani

It is set to host the 2024 CHAN final match between Morocco and Madagascar on August 30, 2025.

Within the complex are a 5,000-seat indoor arena, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, training facilities, and even an on-site hotel catering to athletes and officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Hamz Stadium (formerly Nakivubo Stadium) – Kampala, Uganda

With a seating capacity of 35,000, Nakivubo Stadium, recently renamed Hamz Stadium, has undergone extensive renovations, including the installation of FIFA-approved artificial turf.

The stadium reopened in June 2024 and is now ready to host major international events, including the 2027 AFCON .

Hamz Stadium

5. Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium – Arusha, Tanzania

ADVERTISEMENT

The Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium is a 30,000-seat, multi-purpose sports venue currently under construction and slated for completion by April 2026.

Commissioned to support the 2027 AFCON, the stadium is designed to meet both CAF and FIFA standards.

Samia Suluhu Hassan Stadium

The project carries an estimated cost of US$112 million, with the China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG) serving as the general contractor.

Architecturally, the stadium draws inspiration from Tanzania’s heritage, envisioned to reflect the beauty of Tanzanite gemstones and the majesty of Mount Kilimanjaro.

ADVERTISEMENT

6. Nyayo National Stadium – Nairobi, Kenya

Nyayo National Stadium, with a capacity of 22,000, has been a staple in Kenya’s sports infrastructure for decades.

It underwent major renovations in preparation for the 2024 CHAN tournament .

The stadium now features a FIFA-approved football pitch, indoor sports facilities, and VIP lounges, making it a versatile venue for a variety of sports.

Nyayo National Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Hoima National Stadium – Hoima, Uganda

Currently under construction, Hoima National Stadium is set to have a seating capacity of 20,000.

The stadium is expected to be completed in time for the 2027 AFCON and is part of Uganda’s broader plan to boost sports tourism and development in the region.

Hoima National Stadium

8. Akii Bua Olympic Stadium – Lira, Uganda

ADVERTISEMENT

This stadium, named after Uganda’s Olympic gold medalist Akii Bua, will have a capacity of 20,000.

The construction is set to cost $129 million state-of-the-art facility is to be undertaken by an Egyptian firm, SAMCO National Construction Company.

The project is currently 10% complete as of June 2025, with plans for a full athletics track, an indoor arena, and other modern amenities.

It is intended to be used for the first time during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament .

Akii Bua Olympic Stadium design

ADVERTISEMENT

These stadiums are all part of a larger vision for the future of sports in East Africa.

With the 2027 AFCON on the horizon, these venues are not only designed to meet international standards but also to stimulate economic growth, boost tourism, and provide a platform for African athletes to shine on the world stage.