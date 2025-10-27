Life after Raila: ODM declares stand on Ruto’s broad-based government

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has formally endorsed Senator Dr Oburu Odinga as its new party leader following the passing of the late Raila Odinga, describing the transition as both a moment of mourning and renewal.

In a press statement released after the ODM Central Committee meeting held on October 27, 2025, the party expressed deep gratitude to Kenyans and the national government for the massive outpouring of love, solidarity, and support during Raila’s funeral .

The statement, signed by Secretary General Senator Edwin Sifuna, reaffirmed ODM’s commitment to continue Raila’s mission of equality, justice, and peace.

ODM Central Committee meeting held on October 27, 2025

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to President Ruto, members of the cabinet, and millions of Kenyans who stood with us. The dignity with which the last rites of our leader were conducted was befitting of a true statesman,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party pledged to honour Raila’s legacy as a unifier who brought together Kenyans across social, ethnic, and economic divides.

ODM announced that memorial services will be held across the country to allow supporters to pay their respects, including events in Magarini (Kilifi County) on November 2 and 3, and Homa Bay and Migori on November 5 and 6.

The statement also confirmed that the ODM@20 celebrations will continue as planned from November 14 to 16 in Mombasa, taking on “a heavier meaning” as a dual commemoration of Raila’s life and the party’s two decades of existence.

The leadership appealed to members and elected officials to avoid factionalism and political infighting, urging them to focus on advancing Raila’s ideals rather than competing for his political inheritance.

ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga with other officials in his office on October 27, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

“Raila’s true inheritance is not a name or a position, but a mission, the struggle for a Kenya that works for all its children,” the party emphasised.

ODM also called on county officials across the 47 counties to revive and grow the movement at the grassroots level “without fear or favour,” pledging support from the party secretariat for mobilisation efforts nationwide.

The party appealed to the national government to release the funds owed to political parties, saying Raila had fought tirelessly for political party funding as a safeguard against state interference.

ODM argued that such support is vital to sustain democratic governance and ensure the continuation of Raila’s vision.

ODM now faces a defining chapter in its history following the passing of its long-time leader, Odinga.

ADVERTISEMENT

What happens to Raila’s monthly pension now & how much Ida Odinga gets Ida Odinga is entitled to part of Raila Odinga’s state pension, but not all the benefits he enjoyed as Kenya’s former Prime Minister.

The party’s Central Committee acknowledged the emotional and political vacuum left behind while rallying members to safeguard Raila’s legacy of unity, democracy, and social justice.

ODM pledged to remain united and resist internal divisions . The statement described the post-Raila period as “admittedly difficult”, but emphasised that no individual would be allowed to exploit the transition for personal gain.

ODM leaders reiterated their commitment to continue the fight for equity, peace, and inclusion, calling on county branches across all 47 counties to revive grassroots mobilisation and maintain discipline within the movement.

The party warned against “sensationalism and factional politics,” urging the media and members to focus on sustaining Raila’s vision rather than fuelling division.

ADVERTISEMENT