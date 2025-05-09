How Dakar 2026 is building Africa’s next generation of sports leaders

In a step towards the Youth Olympic Games (YOG) Dakar 2026, the Dakar 2026 Learning Academy has officially been launched, setting the stage for a transformative human legacy in African sports.

The initiative aims to train over 400 young professionals in Games delivery, ensuring not only a successful event but also long-term capacity building in Senegal and across the continent.

Building a Skilled Workforce for Dakar 2026

The Learning Academy was unveiled on Wednesday during the seventh visit of the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) Dakar 2026 Coordination Commission (CoCom) to Senegal.

It is a flagship legacy initiative designed to equip the next generation of sports professionals with critical skills in Games planning and operations.

The training programme is divided into two main components: ten days of technical training conducted by the IOC, followed by five days of soft-skills development.

Through interactive sessions and practical exercises, participants gain hands-on experience in functional areas essential to the successful delivery of a major sporting event.

Once trained, the participants will join the Youth Olympic Games Organising Committee (YOGOC), contributing directly to the coordination and execution of Dakar 2026.

A Competitive and Inclusive Selection Process

The first cohort of 41 young professionals began their training in late April, selected from a highly competitive pool of 1,800 applicants.

In total, nine cohorts will be trained between now and September 2026, with over half of the final Dakar 2026 workforce expected to be composed of Learning Academy alumni.

A Visit Full of Inspiration and Purpose

During their recent visit, members of the Coordination Commission observed the first group of trainees in action

The ceremony was characterised by powerful speeches, spirited performances, and a clear sense of pride among those involved. The initiative reflects YOGOC’s strong commitment to youth development and sustainable impact.

IOC President-elect Kirsty Coventry lauded the participants for their dedication and passion.

“Next year, when we host the Youth Olympic Games, you are going to show the world what it is to be African, to feel African and to have that experience,” she said.

Continental Impact and Long-Term Vision

Chair of the Dakar 2026 Coordination Commission, Humphrey Kayange, also addressed the cohort, expressing confidence in their potential to deliver an exceptional Games experience.

“On behalf of the entire Commission, we're truly excited and looking forward to engaging with you,” he remarked.



“We’re confident in your ability to deliver. Together, we will bring these Games to life and celebrate the Youth Olympic Games in a uniquely African way.”

The Learning Academy is not just about event preparation—it’s a long-term investment in Africa’s human capital.