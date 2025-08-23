How Kenya’s CHAN 2024 exit turned into a celebration of progress & unity

Last evening marked the end of a beautiful dream for Kenya’s Harambee Stars after they were eliminated by Madagascar in CHAN 2024.

The Stars went down fighting after regular and extra time all ended in a 1-1 draw, with their fate sealed in a penalty shootout that saw them net three compared to Madagascar’s four.

While to some, it was the end of a beautiful dream that saw the Kenya rewrite history with new records, many saw it as a celebration of progress in football and catalysed national unity.

Gachagua finds inspiration in Harambee Stars

Rigathi Gachagaua found inspiration in the team’s resilience and courage that stood throughout as Kenya felled giants and collected points up to the point at which they exited after a penalty shootout.

ADVERTISEMENT

Our Stars, we’ve got your back. We stand with you every step of the way. You fought with spirit and determination to elevate Kenya’s football to new heights, pushing through to the CHAN quarter-finals. Your resilience and passion inspire us all. Keep shining and making us proud!

Ruto: The team that silenced doubters & lessons for the future

President Ruto shared that Harambee Stars’ impressive in the continental showpiece silenced doubters, adding that lessons picked from the campaign will see Kenya rise and triumph in future tournaments.

Harambee Stars battling it out with Madagascar in CHAN 2024 quarter-finals at Kasarani

ADVERTISEMENT

We had a remarkable run. Harambee Stars have silenced doubters, lifted the spirit of a nation, and reminded us that when Kenyans play with courage, confidence, and determination, nothing is impossible. Yes, we bowed out at the quarter-finals — but we fought valiantly to the very end. To lose in the lottery of penalties is no dishonour; to push the contest to such a finish is itself a badge of greatness.

For our boys, the journey does not end here. Let us carry the lessons of this campaign into the road ahead, as we prepare for an even more spectacular Africa Cup of Nations in 2027. Kenya shall rise. Kenya shall triumph.

Uniting & making Kenya proud

Raila Odinga celebrated the team, not just for into impressive run, but for its role in uniting the country writing:

ADVERTISEMENT

Hongera Harambee Stars for a good display of football. You've managed to unite and make Kenya proud of you . Congratulations to Madagascar on your win and qualification to the CHAN semi-finals.

Fans cheering Harambee Stars at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani

The power of focus

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki noted that the team made Kenya proud with a lot to look forward to in AFCON 2027 that is around the corner.

He added that the team gave their all both in the pitch as well as off the pitch with no regrets.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harambee Stars, you have demonstrated the power of focus. Kenya is proud of you. While the outcome tonight has not favoured us, we must accept that each game in soccer ends with a win, a draw or a loss. There is nothing you ought to have done that you didn't do. Congratulations, AFCON 2027 is just around the corner.

Victor Wanyama, the experienced Kenyan star celebrated embraced the results noting that Harambee Stars reminded all that “football is more than trophies; it’s about pride, passion, and resilience”

Proud of our Harambee Stars 🇰🇪✨. You played with heart, courage, and unity, reminding us that football is more than trophies; it’s about pride, passion, and resilience. Though CHAN ends here, the journey continues. Onwards and upwards.

Across social media, users were full of praise for the team that brought smiles to Kenyans after a politically-charged period that was characterized by rising political temperatures, protests and criticism of the government with many undesirable outcomes.