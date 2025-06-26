Triple Olympic champion Faith Kipyegon is preparing for yet another ambitious feat, becoming the first woman in history to run a mile in under four minutes.

The decorated Kenyan aythlete will take on the challenge on Thursday evening, June 26, at the Charlety Stadium in Paris.

Faith Kipyegon is widely considered among the greatest female middle-distance runners of all time.

Her journey to global stardom began early, winning the World Cross Country junior titles in 2011 and 2013 in Bydgoszcz.

She went on to dominate the track at youth level, clinching gold in the 1,500m at the 2011 World U18 and 2012 World U20 Championships.

She made her senior debut at the 2013 World Championships in Moscow, where she finished a commendable fifth.

Since then, she has consistently remained at the top of the sport, earning four World Championship podium finishes, including gold medals in 2017 and 2022.

First-placed Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates as she crosses the finish line in the Women's 1500m during the IAAF Diamond League competition on July 9, 2021 in Monaco.

Kipyegon further cemented her legacy at the Rio 2016 Olympics, where she claimed her first Olympic gold in the 1,500m with a perfectly timed sprint in the final lap

What is 'Breaking4'?

The Breaking4 challenge is a special race designed to help Faith Kipyegon run a mile (1,609 kilometres) in under four minutes, a barrier never crossed by any woman in history.

The event, inspired by Nike’s famous Breaking2 marathon project with Eliud Kipchoge, is being staged as a controlled time trial with support systems such as pacemakers and aerodynamic advantages.

The initiative is supported by her sponsors, Nike, and ATHLOS a women-only athletics league founded by tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian. The league is offering a massive incentive to push Kipyegon past the historic mark.

The Sh13 Million Reward If Kipyegon successfully completes the sub-4 mile, she will receive Sh13 million (approximately $100,000) from ATHLOS as a reward.

This isn’t the first time Kipyegon has been rewarded for her brilliance. In last year’s ATHLOS event in New York, she clocked 4:04.79 and walked away with Sh7.8 million.

Bespoke gear to boost Faith Kipyegon chances of Breaking 4

For this attempt, Nike has equipped Kipyegon with state-of-the-art gear designed to reduce resistance and enhance speed: Fly Suit: A full-body aerodynamic suit designed to cut drag and improve efficiency.

FlyWeb Bra: Made from a 3D printed TPU mesh that’s breathable and allows unrestricted movement.

Custom Victory Elite Spikes: Specially modified from Nike’s trusted Zoom Victory 2s, these shoes are tailored to her foot with advanced tuning in the outsole and carbon plate for optimal speed.

Conditions and strategy

The event will take place after 7:15 p.m Paris time. Weather forecasts predict temperatures in the high 70s, 50% humidity, and winds of up to 10 mph, conditions that could impact performance.

