The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

NTSA answers 5 critical questions about purchase, insurance of motor vehicles

Amos Robi

By adhering to these guidelines, vehicle owners can stay compliant with NTSA regulations and avoid potential legal complications.

Car exchange sale in progress
Car exchange sale in progress

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has clarified some important questions regarding motor vehicle ownership, insurance, and transfers to ensure that vehicle owners comply with legal and safety requirements in Kenya.

Recommended articles

In a lengthy notice dubbed important on the authority's social media pages, NTSA highlighted what vehicle owners should beware of in terms of insurance and ownership.

According to NTSA, every motor vehicle must be insured against at least third-party risks. "A vehicle that is insured against third-party risks is deemed to be compliant," NTSA explains.

ADVERTISEMENT

If a vehicle is found without insurance, it can be impounded, and the owner or driver may face fines or imprisonment.

Additionally, the owner or driver will be personally responsible for any damages the vehicle causes in the event of an accident.

A NTSA vehicle
A NTSA vehicle Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Hefty fines & jail term motorists face for hitting cattle

ADVERTISEMENT

No, it is illegal to drive a vehicle that has not been transferred to the buyer after purchase. According to NTSA,

"No motor vehicle or trailer the ownership of which has been transferred by the registered owner shall be used on a road for more than fourteen days after the date of such transfer unless the new owner is registered," says NTSA.

Driving the vehicle after the 14 days without completing the transfer is a violation of the law, and the buyer could face legal consequences.

According to NTSA, if the seller cannot be located or refuses to complete the transfer of ownership, the buyer can initiate a forced transfer through the NTSA service portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"If the seller or buyer declines to accept and/or initiate the transfer of ownership, it would be a contravention of the law,” NTSA states.

An AI-generated image of a motor vehicle owner and a buyer discussing vehicle ownership transfer documents
An AI-generated image of a motor vehicle owner and a buyer discussing vehicle ownership transfer documents An AI-generated image of a motor vehicle owner and a buyer discussing vehicle ownership transfer documents Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NTSA lists 3 common errors vehicle owners make during transfer of ownership

The buyer can access this alternative service and ensure the vehicle is registered in their name.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the buyer does not initiate the vehicle transfer, the registered owner remains legally responsible for any incidents involving the vehicle, such as accidents or crimes.

NTSA advises that the registered owner should notify the Authority by writing an official letter and requesting a caveat to be placed on the vehicle.

The letter should be accompanied by documents such as the motor vehicle sale agreement, the buyer’s KRA PIN, and their National ID.

Yes, NTSA confirms that the details in the vehicle’s logbook, including the colour, model, engine number, and tax class, must match the physical attributes of the vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT
An AI-generated image of an NTSA officer assisting a motor vehicle owner with the ownership transfer process at an NTSA office
An AI-generated image of an NTSA officer assisting a motor vehicle owner with the ownership transfer process at an NTSA office An AI-generated image of an NTSA officer assisting a motor vehicle owner with the ownership transfer process at an NTSA office Pulse Live Kenya

READ: NTSA gives vehicle owners urgent directive on uncollected number plates, logbooks

"The Traffic Act requires that in the event of any change of circumstance which affects the accuracy of the registered particulars of any vehicle, the Authority must be informed,” NTSA explains.

If the logbook details are incorrect or outdated, it could prevent the issuance of insurance cover.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

NTSA answers 5 critical questions about purchase, insurance of motor vehicles

NTSA answers 5 critical questions about purchase, insurance of motor vehicles

DP Gachagua's reaction to impeachment vote

DP Gachagua's reaction to impeachment vote

281 MPs approve motion to impeach DP Gachagua, here are the next steps

281 MPs approve motion to impeach DP Gachagua, here are the next steps

KAA announces closure of JKIA’s Terminal 1E

KAA announces closure of JKIA’s Terminal 1E

DP Gachagua kicks off defence against impeachment in National Assembly [LIVE]

DP Gachagua kicks off defence against impeachment in National Assembly [LIVE]

List of 6 judges awarded Sh126 million after rejection by Uhuru

List of 6 judges awarded Sh126 million after rejection by Uhuru

Reason Morara Kebaso has been arrested again by DCI officers

Reason Morara Kebaso has been arrested again by DCI officers

CS Duale directs Kenyans to do 3 things on Mazingira Day public holiday

CS Duale directs Kenyans to do 3 things on Mazingira Day public holiday

Rigathi Gachagua's Biography: Sh2B family business, Mau Mau claim, paramilitary training

Rigathi Gachagua's Biography: Sh2B family business, Mau Mau claim, paramilitary training

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto officiated the launch of the Climate WorX Mtaani initiative in Korogocho, Nairobi County on September 12, 2024

How much 200,000 Climate Worx Mtaani recruits will take home

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia celebrates Morara Kebaso's arrest

Activist Morara Kebaso in court

Charges Morara Kebaso is facing as he appears in Milimani Law Courts

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a past church service

List of all MPs backing Gachagua's ouster, as many fear for their security