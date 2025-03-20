The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has suspended the operating licence of Super Metro Limited, one of Kenya’s most prominent matatu saccos, citing multiple violations of public service vehicle regulations.
The suspension will remain in effect until the company fully complies with NTSA’s safety measures and operational requirements.
Violations leading to the suspension of Supermetro’s license
In a statement dated 20th March 2025, NTSA detailed several breaches that led to the drastic action against Super Metro Limited.
Expired inspection and service licences
NTSA found that out of 523 vehicles operated by Super Metro, 15 had expired inspection certificates, while 8 were running on expired Road Service Licences (RSL).
The authority stressed that such violations pose serious risks to passengers and other road users.
Speed limit violations
Compliance checks which sets the maximum road speed limits for public service vehicles, revealed multiple breaches:
Five vehicles had expired speed limiter certificates.
Eighty-eight vehicles were not transmitting speed data.
171 vehicles had no speed limiter records.
Seven vehicles had no speed limiter details at all.
109 vehicles were found operating beyond the speed limit of 80Kph.
Unqualified drivers and safety concerns
The statement from NTSA revealed that the driving credentials of some of Super Metro’s drivers did not meet the required qualifications.
The driving credentials of the drivers assigned to the company’s portal do not meet the required qualifications, which present a major road safety risk.
Additionally, of the 109 drivers flagged for speed violations, 64 failed a retest conducted at the Likoni Driver Test Centre on 10th March 2025. This led to the suspension of their respective driving licences.
Labour law violations
Super Metro was also found in violation of the law which requires that public service vehicle operators be members of a corporate body compliant with labour laws.
This includes statutory deductions, workplace safety, injury benefits, insurance, statutory leave days, and written employment contracts.
Conditions for licence reinstatement
NTSA outlined a series of conditions that Super Metro must meet before its operating licence can be reviewed. These include:
Compliance inspections and vehicle checks
Super Metro must present 294 vehicles with various violations for compliance inspection at Likoni Motor Vehicle Inspection Centre and obtain compliance reports.
The 42 drivers among the 109 flagged for speed violations must undergo a retest at the Likoni Driver Test Centre.
The company must immediately disengage unqualified drivers to enhance road safety.
Labour law and safety compliance
Super Metro must submit signed contracts for all drivers and staff, alongside proof of compliance with statutory deductions, including PAYE, NSSF, and SHA remittances.
The company must conduct a Road Safety Sensitisation Programme for all its drivers and submit a sensitisation report, including photos, minutes of the session, and an attendance register. NTSA officers will facilitate the exercise.
Compliance audit
NTSA also stated that it would conduct a compliance audit on Super Metro before considering the reinstatement of its operating licence.
As a result of the suspension, NTSA has cautioned members of the public against boarding vehicles belonging to Super Metro Limited.
Additionally, the Traffic Department has been directed to impound any Super Metro vehicles found operating in defiance of the suspension.