OceanX launches historic Africa expedition, here’s what to expect

A new era of ocean exploration has begun with the launch of the Around Africa Expedition, a four-month scientific journey led by OceanX in collaboration with OceanQuest.

Aboard the cutting-edge research vessel, OceanXplorer, the mission will deepen understanding of Africa’s vast and largely unexplored ocean ecosystems.

The expedition will navigate Africa’s coastline, uncovering unknown marine ecosystems and biodiversity hotspots.

Scientists and researchers will collect crucial data to support conservation efforts, sustainable resource management, and marine protected area planning.

By using state-of-the-art technology, the mission aims to transform how we study and protect ocean environments.

“Fostering innovation and creating a lasting knowledge base ensures that this expedition drives meaningful impact,” said Vincent Pieribone, co-CEO and Chief Science Officer of OceanX.

This collaboration underscores our collective determination to explore, understand, and conserve the marine environment through bold science and a spirit of partnership.

A mission of global importance

Recognised under the United Nations Ocean Decade (2021-2030), the Around Africa Expedition highlights Africa’s crucial role in global ocean conservation.

The team will explore key locations, including Gran Canaria, Cape Verde, Comoros, Madagascar, Namibia, and South Africa, focusing on:

Deep-sea exploration: Mapping uncharted ocean floors and studying seamount ecosystems such as the Agulhas Plateau and Madagascar Ridge.

Biodiversity research: Analysing marine life, bacterioplankton diversity, and oceanic aerosols to better understand ocean health.

Dr. Martin Visbeck, CEO of OceanQuest, emphasised the importance of collaboration in ocean research.

By working with local partners such as KAUST and several African science networks, we ensure the knowledge and benefits generated by this expedition create lasting impacts, both for the people who depend on these waters and for the global community committed to sustainable deep ocean stewardship.

Training the next generation of ocean experts

A major focus of the expedition is capacity building. The team will train early-career ocean professionals (ECOPs) through hands-on workshops, eDNA analysis, and at-sea research programs.

Local students and educators will also have the opportunity to tour OceanXplorer and engage in interactive learning experiences.

A call to protect our oceans

The Around Africa Expedition is more than just a scientific mission—it is a movement to inspire global action for ocean conservation.