PHOTOS: Aftermath of Kamukunji fire which left 6 dead, 16 injured

A devastating fire swept through Kitui Village in Pumwani, Kamukunji Constituency, on Tuesday evening, leaving a trail of destruction and tragedy.

At least six people have been confirmed dead, and over 16 others sustained injuries in the incident.

The fire destroyed more than 50 houses, displacing several families and leaving the neighbourhood in mourning.

Challenges in fighting the fire

Residents cited darkness, heavy smoke, and narrow access routes as major obstacles in their attempts to rescue people and extinguish the flames. Emergency responders faced similar challenges as they battled the rapidly spreading inferno.

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan expressed his condolences to the affected community, describing the fire as one of the deadliest incidents in the area.

At least six people have died in a devastating fire that swept through Kitui Village in Pumwani this evening. This tragedy marks one of the deadliest fires in Kamukunji. My heartfelt condolences go out to the residents of Kitui Village who have lost family members and friends in this fierce blaze

Emergency teams continue to search the area for additional victims as investigations into the cause of the fire proceed.

Victims appeal for assistance

Displaced families have appealed to authorities for help in rebuilding their lives after losing their homes and possessions.

Nairobi Woman Representative Esther Passaris also conveyed her sympathy to the victims.

Extending our heartfelt condolences to the families of the 8 individuals who tragically lost their lives in the fire that engulfed Kitui Village, Kamukunji Constituency last night. The inferno also left 16 injured and destroyed approximately 50 houses, displacing many families