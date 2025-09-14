Gachagua’s academic achievements mocked by Ruto & his response to ‘uneducated’ jibe

President William Ruto placed Rigathi Gachagua’s academic accomplishments in focus after he mocked the latter, claiming that there is no way he could have succeeded with Gachagua as his principal assistant given the latter’s limited education.

Ruto told more than 10,000 teachers at State House that his former deputy complained frequently about not being educated and this convinced him that the DCP leader would fail him on account of his lack of education and the worries over the same.

Nilikua na mwingine analalamika, hajasoma, hahaha, nikaona ataniangusha (I used to have one who complained about his lack of education and I knew he would let me down

Ruto heaped praises on his deputy, Kithure Kindiki who he hailed as an academic giant, a sharp contrast to what he had to say on the DCP leader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gachagua fires back

In response to Ruto’s jibe, Gachagua has questioned President William Ruto’s academic achievements including the PhD he holds.

The DCP party leader questioned the authenticity of President Ruto’s academic achievements, adding that going by what he termed as mismanagement of the country, he has reason to doubt the authenticity of Ruto’s academic record, including how he acquired his PhD.

President Ruto holds a Bachelor of Science in Botany and Zoology, a MSc in Plant Ecology and a PHD in Plant Ecology, all from the University of Nairobi.

"I have seen Ruto claiming that he is very educated and that I am not learned. He pretends to be well educated, but he lies, and he is also mismanaging the country,"

ADVERTISEMENT

He further poked holes into President Ruto’s claims that he is probably the most educated president ever elected in Kenya, adding that although the President holds a PHD, there is no tangible evidence to show how the same was earned.

Gachagua’s academic journey

Gachagua kicked off his education at Kabiruini Primary School in Mathira Constituency in Nyeri from 1971 to 1977 where he wrote his CPE examinations.

He passed and joined Kianyaga High School for his O-levels and A-levels and afterwards joined the University of Nairobi in 1985.

He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Political Science and Literature from the institution in 1988.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during an interview with Yvonne Okwara

Gachagua then joined the Administration Police Institute for Paramilitary Training in 1990.