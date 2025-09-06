Inside the challenges facing Gachagua & his DCP as showdown looms

Launched to fuel Rigathi Gachagua’s offensive against President William Ruto and make his former boss a one-term president, Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) is facing a myriad of challenges that have slowed its rapid growth.

While the party hopes to clinch its first elective seats in the by-elections scheduled for Thursday, 27th November 2025 and assert its popularity among voters under the stewardship of Gachagua, the complex nature of Kenya’s politics just beginning to dawn.

The former Deputy President now finds himself in unfamiliar territory, with the monumental task of building a political party from scratch, handling challenges that arise while still taking on competitors.

A high-ranking party official who is privy to party matters confided in this writer on some of the challenges that the party is facing while expressing optimism.

Financial resources to support operations

The official who is not authorized to speak on behalf of DCP shared that the party is facing acute financial challenges adding that it has largely been relying on financial donations from Kenyans of good-will and its members to finance its activities.

We have serious financial challenges. As you know, we are not like the rest who received millions political parties’ funds or looted public funds. We largely fund our operations from our pockets, with well-wishers also chipping in and we largely rely on genuine grassroot support as we don’t have money to splash on mobilisers and pay crowds to attend our events unlike our competitors.

Balancing the expectations of party financiers & democracy

Although the party is yet to pronounce itself on the matter and has in the past promised to act with integrity and uphold democracy, speculation within the party’s corridors is that most of those financing party operations could have their investment rewarded with direct nominations.

This will spare them the agony of rigorous campaigns to win the party ticket and save them resources to battle it out with candidates sponsored by other parties.

However, matters are complex in areas where multiple aspirants eyeing the same elective seat and hoping to be handed the party ticket.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and his allies at a past church service.

Direct nomination in the absence of a consensus may lead to a fallout with those feeling disenfranchised bolting out to rival political outfits as has also ben the case with a number of politicians who crossed to other parties after being edged out in nominations.

Politicians weighing options

The dynamic nature of politics has also seen new outfits emerge, including in Mount Kenya region where a resilient Jubilee party is keen to share the spoils, with President Ruto’s backers also eyeing the prize and leaving politicians weighing their options carefully before committing.

Kenya Moja that also has Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi east MP Babu Owino is among the outfits that have emerged with Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba who had initially aligned herself with Gachagua has warming up to it.

Attracting high-profile politicians

Despite predicting a mass exodus of politician into the party, attracting high-profile defections has proved difficult.

The official confirmed that although several politicians especially from Mount Kenya support the outfit, they are hesitant to identify with it publicly out of fear that they will be targeted by the current regime that has weaponised state agencies.

I can assure you that this party enjoys the support of many Senators. Governors, MPs and Woman Representatives, some of whom you see with our opponents regularly. They will cross over at the right time. For now they want to serve in peace and avoid dramatic arrests.

“It is too early, there will be a stampede next year and lucy are they who have already secured their seats in the DCP house. Of course we have space for everyone, and our real ambassadors are the voters who have made t clear to politicians where their hearts are,” noted the party official who remains hopeful that more politicians will join the party.

Although we are a young party, I am impressed with the progress DCP has made as a party and the influence it has in Kenyan politics. It takes years of hard work, strategic leadership and resources to establish a political party with a national outlook and capable of attracting embers from across the political divide.

Leadership wrangles

Trust is a commodity that is in short supply in Kenyan politics and players are keen on having officials who can safeguard their interests.

This has seen simmering leadership wrangles emerge across the party’s rank and file, fuelled by political rivalries.

File image of DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua with interim officials on May 15, 2025

The official cited recent developments in Meru as an indicator of the magnitude of the challenge but expressed confidence that the party will remain united and resolve this.

This is nothing new, even in ODM you have seen what is going on. Yes, individuals have political ambitions, personal interests but we have one house called DCP.

DCP Meru branch was the scene of drama on Saturday with members protesting overninght changes in the party's leadership in the county.

Meru County DCP Chairperson, Timothy Githinji, was reportedly removed and replaced by James Mithika on Friday evening.

"I have noted with much concern that this party is no longer transparent. If the chairperson can be changed at night, I speculate that we will even be denied the party tickets. I want to tell the party leader Rigathi Gachagua that as much as we love this party, the leaders whom you chose to represent us here in Meru have become biased," DCP Aspirant Benjamin Kimathi lamented.