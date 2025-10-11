Inside Ruto’s deal with Gideon Moi: What's in it for Kenyans, KANU & Baringo county

Gideon Moi has sealed a deal with President William Ruto, with Kenya African National Union (KANU) party joining the broad-based government.

The deal that was conceived at State House and announced in Kabarak on Friday was the product of relentless efforts that went on behind the scenes, with President Ruto making it public.

“After our discussions, Gideon asked me who should make the announcement and where. I told him I have been to this place before, and that is where we will make it public.” Ruto declared when he addressed scores of grassroot leaders in Kabarak.

Details of Gideon Moi’s deal with Ruto a KANU joins broad-based govt

The independence party will benefit from key appointment slots in government, with Ruto expressing his intention to bring more hands on board in his administration to push the government agenda.

President William Ruto (left) and KANU party leader Gideon Moi in Kabarak on Friday, October 10

I want to ask you, the good people of the founding party, to accept that we work together. Let us have a formal arrangement so that KANU becomes part of the government of Kenya.

In line with this, a reorganization of the executive arm of the government will be effected, with KANU stalwarts making their way into government as part of the deal.

KANU will also collaborate with UDA in upcoming by-election s, backing the latter party’s candidates in what makes a significant truce with political rivals becoming allies.

The independence party is already walking the talk in the Baringo Senatorial by-election where party leader Gideon Moi withdrew his candidature, bolstering UDA’s chances of clinching the seat he once held.

“The president knows why I never made it to the ballot. I had some unfinished business in Baringo, from roads to dams, that’s why I decided to vie. Because President Ruto was elected by Kenyans, I decided to listen to him,'' Gideon stated shortly when he dropped his senatorial bid.

Baringo county will also benefit from Ruto’s bag of goodies with the president several projects that will transform the county in line with his vision to transform Kenya into a first-world country, adding that Kenya has lagged behind and with the economy now stable, work will commence on all stalled projects.

We need to ask ourselves what we got wrong, and what they got right.

In addition to construction and maintenance of all major roads, the county will have a stadium constructed in Kabarnet with the project set to be launched in December.

Ruto also announced that a new university will be established in Kabarnet to honour the legacy of former president, the late Daniel Arap Moi.

Ruto explains what motivated his pact with Gideon Moi

According to President Ruto, the deal is part of his efforts to unite the country and pursue development in key areas such as education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

I reached out to my brother so that we can help move the country forward. If there is any problem anywhere, do not blame Moi, you can blame me. I looked for my brother to come and help me lift this country from the third world to the levels of Singapore. This is not about individuals, personalities, parochialism or regions. This is about Kenya

Ruto's expedition: From bagging Raila and Uhuru & elusive Kalonzo

Ruto has been on a political fishing expedition, netting some big catch with others slipping away from his net.

A pact with Raila Odinga that paved the way for ODM to join the broad-based government shortly after the impeachment of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is among the notable political deals.

He also reached out to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, paving the way for the inclusion of the latter’s allies in government, including in the cabinet with Lee Kinyanjui and Mutahi Kagwe among the appointees.

Kalonzo Musyoka who is touted as the biggest prize that has evaded Ruto’s nets remains grounded in the opposition and has