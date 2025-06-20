As protesters stormed Parliament on June 25, 2024, during the anti-Finance Bill demos, social media turned into a live broadcast showcasing the chaotic scenes, leaving behind tons of videos and photos that turned into memorabilia.
Many photojournalists and armature photographers at various scenes were able to capture memorable, history-making images that remain as proof of the events.
What started as social media debates quickly evolved into a highly organised youth uprising against the controversial bill, accelerated by the hashtags #OccupyParliament and #RejectFinanceBill, which dominated platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.
From Nairobi’s city center to rural areas around the country, lenses captured what words could not: the raw and emotional uprising of the youth.
In every image, a sense of fearlessness was felt; the fight for justice was recorded and portrayed from the eyes of those who were at the scene.
These visuals became symbols of resistance and community care. Photojournalists, both professional and amateur, risked their safety to ensure these moments were preserved.
While policies may shift and headlines may fade, these photos remain silent yet deafening. They will forever tell of a youth unwilling to be silenced, a government pushed to a breaking point, and a nation captured at the edge of change.
Memes That United Kenyans Amid nrest
In the midst of the chaos that had built up leading to the climax of the protests on June 25, placards became meme templates that circulated during and after the demonstrations.
Watu si wajinga bana
To mean people are not fools, this was widely used by Kenyans on social media to tell the government that the people are following every move being made that affects them.
In essence, these memes were not just jokes; they became tools. Informing, inspiring, and uniting. While the streets were filled with smoke, the internet was filled with punchlines.
Hiyo ni uongo
Kenyans shouted this phrase to reject any statement they believed was a lie, particularly from politicians supporting the government and the proposed finance bill.
This humour became a form of resistance, a way of healing to some, and for Gen Zs, a way to maintain power over their narrative.
I'm ready for Tuesday
Kenyans used this meme to prepare for protests, which were mostly scheduled for Tuesdays around the country to oppose the 2024 Finance Bill.
These memes also connected thousands of youths across the country and were used to communicate subtle shots to the whole movement that was aimed against government policies.
Zakayo shuka
As the proposed taxes meant that Kenyans would be taxed more on essentials like bread, sanitary pads, among other basic needs, the phrase "Zakayo shuka" became synonymous among Kenyans.
From satirical posters about taxation to hilarious TikTok lip-syncs set against scenes of protest, Kenyan Gen Zs turned grief into grit, and grit into content.
Almost a Year After the Gen Z-led Protests
June 25, 2025, will mark the first anniversary of the loss of many young lives during the protests against the controversial bill proposed by the government.
An unprecedented number of youths took to the streets nationwide, all in unison, to oppose the proposal of the Finance Bill, which, if approved, would have placed further strain on an already struggling economy.
This milestone moment that changed the scene of politics in the country was a movement that led Gen Z activism across the country, and was hugely capitalised by the use of social media to drive momentum.
For most of these young people, their lives have never been the same again. Some got injured, lost friends and relatives. Their stories will forever define the political landscape in the country.
These images do not just reflect the protests, they helped shape their identity, foster solidarity, and keep the movement alive online and offline.
