As protesters stormed Parliament on June 25, 2024, during the anti-Finance Bill demos, social media turned into a live broadcast showcasing the chaotic scenes, leaving behind tons of videos and photos that turned into memorabilia.

Shakira Wafula boldy confronting police officers during the June 25, 2025 anti- Finance Bill protests in Nairobi. [Image Credit: Shakira]

Many photojournalists and armature photographers at various scenes were able to capture memorable, history-making images that remain as proof of the events.

A protester offers water to a riot police officer overwhelmed by teargas during protests outside The Nation Centre building, Nairobi on June 25, 2024

What started as social media debates quickly evolved into a highly organised youth uprising against the controversial bill, accelerated by the hashtags #OccupyParliament and #RejectFinanceBill, which dominated platforms like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X.

Kasmuel McOure leads a protest rejecting the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi's Central Business District on June 18, 2024

From Nairobi’s city center to rural areas around the country, lenses captured what words could not: the raw and emotional uprising of the youth.

A protester standing on top of a traffic light pole during the anti-Finance Bill protests in Nairobi Central Business District on June 18, 2024.

In every image, a sense of fearlessness was felt; the fight for justice was recorded and portrayed from the eyes of those who were at the scene.

Hundreds of protesters matching during the anti-Finance Bill protests in Nairobi's Central Business District area on June 2024.

These visuals became symbols of resistance and community care. Photojournalists, both professional and amateur, risked their safety to ensure these moments were preserved.

A group of young protesters climbed and posed on the Dedan Kimathi monument in Nairobi during the anti-Finance Bill protests on June 18, 2025.

While policies may shift and headlines may fade, these photos remain silent yet deafening. They will forever tell of a youth unwilling to be silenced, a government pushed to a breaking point, and a nation captured at the edge of change.

A protester smacks away a tear gas canister thrown by police officers during the anti-Finance Bill protests in Nairobi on June 18, 2024.

Memes That United Kenyans Amid nrest

In the midst of the chaos that had built up leading to the climax of the protests on June 25, placards became meme templates that circulated during and after the demonstrations.

Watu si wajinga bana

To mean people are not fools, this was widely used by Kenyans on social media to tell the government that the people are following every move being made that affects them.

In essence, these memes were not just jokes; they became tools. Informing, inspiring, and uniting. While the streets were filled with smoke, the internet was filled with punchlines.

Hiyo ni uongo

Kenyans shouted this phrase to reject any statement they believed was a lie, particularly from politicians supporting the government and the proposed finance bill.

This humour became a form of resistance, a way of healing to some, and for Gen Zs, a way to maintain power over their narrative.

I'm ready for Tuesday

Kenyans used this meme to prepare for protests, which were mostly scheduled for Tuesdays around the country to oppose the 2024 Finance Bill.

These memes also connected thousands of youths across the country and were used to communicate subtle shots to the whole movement that was aimed against government policies.

Zakayo shuka

As the proposed taxes meant that Kenyans would be taxed more on essentials like bread, sanitary pads, among other basic needs, the phrase "Zakayo shuka" became synonymous among Kenyans.

From satirical posters about taxation to hilarious TikTok lip-syncs set against scenes of protest, Kenyan Gen Zs turned grief into grit, and grit into content.

Almost a Year After the Gen Z-led Protests

June 25, 2025, will mark the first anniversary of the loss of many young lives during the protests against the controversial bill proposed by the government.

Young protesters standing in solidarity with their fallen comrade after the Occupy Parliament protests on June 25, 2024, in Nairobi.

An unprecedented number of youths took to the streets nationwide, all in unison, to oppose the proposal of the Finance Bill, which, if approved, would have placed further strain on an already struggling economy.

A protest holding a placard during the ant-Finance Bill protests led by the Gen-Zs on June 25th,2024 in Nairobi.

This milestone moment that changed the scene of politics in the country was a movement that led Gen Z activism across the country, and was hugely capitalised by the use of social media to drive momentum.

A protestor lies next to his placard during the anti-Finance Bill protests led by Gen Z on June 25, 2024, in Nairobi.

A protestor holding a placard during the ant-Finance Bill protests led by the Gen-Zs on June 25th,2024 in Nairobi.

For most of these young people, their lives have never been the same again. Some got injured, lost friends and relatives. Their stories will forever define the political landscape in the country.

Jackson Kuria, also known as Cop Shakur, holds a placard rejecting the proposed Finance Bill during the June 25, 2024, protests.

These images do not just reflect the protests, they helped shape their identity, foster solidarity, and keep the movement alive online and offline.