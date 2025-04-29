Allans Ademba: Student who braved gunfire to save protesters during June 2024 protests

Allans Ademba, a fourth-year Broadcast Journalism student at Mount Kenya University, has become a national symbol of courage and patriotism following his fearless involvement in the anti-Finance Bill 2024 protests and a BBC documentary that exposed the killings of protestors.

His name has continued to trend on X, with Kenyans praising his bravery and commitment to truth, particularly in exposing the injustices witnessed during the protests of 25 June.

Born and raised in Kibera, Nairobi’s largest informal settlement, Ademba never imagined he would become the face of a national conversation on justice and accountability.

When Parliament precincts turned chaotic on 25 June, with live bullets being fired at protesters, Ademba was captured on video risking his life to assist injured youth while others scrambled for safety.



His courageous act was later featured in a BBC Africa Eye documentary that investigated and exposed security officers’ use of excessive force against unarmed civilians.

The documentary, widely shared and discussed across social platforms, brought attention to the government’s heavy-handed response to civilian protests.

A career shaped by patriotism

Although Ademba did not set out to be a national figure, his bravery has earned him admiration. Many now believe his actions have paved the way for a promising future in journalism.

Currently working part-time at Baraza Media Lab, Ademba is preparing to transition into the corporate world, carrying with him the spirit of citizen journalism and national service.

Outpouring of support from Kenyans

The support from Kenyans online has been overwhelming. Thousands have sent messages of encouragement, calling him a hero for putting his life on the line for others.

Leaders speak out

Prominent leaders have also weighed in on the impact of the BBC documentary and Ademba’s bravery.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna, who was inside Parliament on the day of the protests, commended the documentary and those who contributed to it:

The story of June 25th 2024, is already written and as they say, the ink is dry. Those attempting to rewrite it will find it especially difficult because this particular piece of history is written in blood.



Speaking as someone who was present in Parliament that day, the events depicted in the #BloodParliament documentary by #BBCAfricaEye are not fabrications. They happened. We all saw it live and on our screens.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga also issued a strong statement, highlighting the constitutional violations evident in the footage.

The right to picket is a constitutional guarantee which was violated. If confirmed, the participation of KDF in civilian matters would be a grave breach of Article 241 of the Constitution. Kudos to the brave journalists and citizens who documented this truth.

Former Makueni Governor Prof Kivutha Kibwana urged the BBC to air the documentary everywhere else except Kenya should it be blocked from airing locally.

BBC @BBCNews @BBCAfrica If UK freedom of media law & BBC policy allow you to cancel the airing of a documentary or other material at the request of an objecting foreign country, please show ‘ Bloody Parliament’ everywhere else except KENYA