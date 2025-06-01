Kenyans will mark the one-year anniversary of the loss of many young lives during the protests against the controversial 2024 Finance Bill proposed by the government .

An unprecedented number of youths took to the streets nationwide, all in unison, to oppose the proposal which, if approved, would have placed further strain on an already struggling economy. This had significant political impact.

Kalonzo Musyoka's declaration

While at a rally in Machakos, Musyoka announced that June 25 would be observed annually as "Gen Z Revolution Day," emphasising that this day should serve as a national day in honour of the young lives lost.

June 25th will be celebrated as a Gen Z revolution day, a symbolic holiday celebrating the freedom ushered by Kenya's youth.

As one of the strong opposition leaders in the country, Kalonzo who served as a Vice-President from 2008 to 2013 publicly criticised the government for failing to compensate the families affected at the hand of the police brutality.

We have to respect the youth of this country who lost their lives yet their parents have yet to receive compensation from the government.

Musyoka's statement has since been met with massive support from other opposition leaders, Kenyans and civil society organisations who agree that the day is a symbol of resistance against injustice and continues to call for accountability.

Human rights groups such as Amnesty International, Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) have covered the events of June 25 terming them unlawful and the subsequent need for a judicial inquiry into the government’s response to the protests.

A strong Generation Z uprising

The Gen Z-led protests were fuelled by the government's 2024 Finance Bill which proposed to increase taxes on essential and basic items, including bread, sanitary pads, transportation, amidst a worsening cost-of-living crisis and its failure to listen to their grievances.

While the country had previously seen protests led by either opposition figures or government officials, these were predominantly driven by Gen Z, who used digital platforms to plan and disseminate information.

In June last year, the hashtags #RejectFinanceBill2024 and #OccupyTheParliament trended widely on social media as a way of mobilising thousands of youths across the country.

June 25th marked the climax as protesters stormed the Parliament building, leading to an eruption of chaos. Police opened fire, resulting in several fatalities and hundreds of injuries.

The KNCHR reported that 19 individuals died in Nairobi alone that day, with over 200 others injured.

In the wake of it all, President William Ruto swiftly vetoed the Finance Bill and subsequently dismissed nearly his entire cabinet, marking the first such action in Kenya since 2005.

The significance of June 25

June 25 now holds profound significance for many, prompting proposals for it to be declared a national holiday. The day highlights the bravery and pivotal role of the youth in advocating for policy change and upholding their democratic rights.

Furthermore, it serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by young Kenyans in the pursuit of justice and the ongoing struggle against systemic issues such as corruption and economic inequality.

It is a day whose events have left an indelible mark on Kenya's political landscape. There is now a renewed sense of awareness and civic engagement among the people, as well as a broader national conversation on proper governance, accountability, and where true power lies.