Online political expression feels unsafe for 76% of Kenyans [REPORT]

A new report by OdipoDev has unveiled a significant shift in the priorities of Kenyan citizens, with state repression and security concerns now overshadowing economic issues.

The study, as reported by OdipoDev, reveals that while 42% of respondents still worry about the economy, a larger percentage fear injustice (52%), abductions (44%), and police actions (38%).

The digital landscape in Kenya has become increasingly treacherous for political discourse. A staggering 76% of Kenyans now feel unsafe expressing political views online, preferring offline discussions.

Kenyans grappling with fear and tension

This shift is attributed to the widespread application of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, which has led to at least 22 arrests since last year for alleged violations.

Public demonstrations have also become a source of anxiety, with 64% of Kenyans more apprehensive about participating in protests compared to June 2024.

The report's analysis of social media conversations highlights a dramatic increase in the usage of terms related to state repression. Words like "abductions" saw a 326,000% rise, while "privacy" increased by 735%.

Notably, the Japanese car brand "Subaru" has become associated with state brutality, with its mention increasing by 2,300%.

The OdipoDev report indicates that social media campaigns focusing on freeing abducted Kenyans and seeking justice for victims of state violence have garnered more attention than economic issues. This shift in public discourse reflects a nation grappling with fear and tension.

Economic impact of state violence

Since mid-2024, Kenya has experienced what many consider the most visible campaign of state violence since the Moi era. The recent events in June and July are part of a troubling trend that has become the new normal, leaving citizens anxious about their safety while continuing to resist state injustice.

However, the report cautions that economic challenges haven't disappeared; they've merely been overshadowed. Kenya's debt situation remains critical, with interest payments consuming about one-third of tax revenue.

Youth unemployment stands at over 40%, with a million new job seekers entering the market annually.

Political instability has exacerbated these issues, with protests causing billions in losses and forcing businesses to close early due to safety concerns and unofficial curfews.

Looking ahead to the 2027 elections, the political narrative is evolving. The focus is shifting from purely economic management to addressing the misuse of state power.

Opposition figures like Former Chief Justice David Maraga and Senator Okiya Omtatah are adapting their messages accordingly. Even Dr Fred Matiang'i, once known for enforcing state policies, has called for restraint in dealing with peaceful protesters.