President William Ruto will on Thursday, November 21, 2024, deliver his State of the Nation Address (SOTNA) to Parliament, marking his second such address since assuming office.

In line with Article 132 of the Constitution, the speech will be delivered during a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, a significant event that brings together members of the executive, legislature, and judiciary.

What the Constitution says about the State of the Nation address

Article 132 of the Constitution mandates that the President address Parliament once a year to report on national issues and the government's progress.

Once every year, the President is expected to report, in an address to the nation, on all the measures taken and the progress achieved in the realisation of the national values.

This year’s address will not only focus on internal national matters but will also include a report on the country's international obligations.

The Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetang'ula, confirmed the date of the address.

I wish to inform the House that I have received a message from His Excellency the President conveying that he intends to deliver the 2023 State of the Nation address to Parliament.

He also informed members that the address would be delivered during a special joint sitting on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Focus on key national issues

President Ruto's address is expected to touch on several pressing issues affecting the country. One key area is the state of the economy, with the President likely to address concerns over increased taxes and new tax bills being discussed in Parliament.

His administration has also faced scrutiny due to the rising cost of living, and many expect the President to provide insights into the government’s plans to stabilise the economy.

The President is also expected to discuss the security situation, especially in light of the rising cases of femicide and abductions that have dominated headlines.

National security will be a critical part of his address, as he reflects on measures taken to address these issues and maintain peace across the country.

Another major focus will be the new Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF), which replaced the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

This year’s State of the Nation Address will come just weeks after the swearing-in of Deputy President Prof. Kithure Kindiki, which may signal the administration’s renewed focus on governance.