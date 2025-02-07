Profile of Trump's Gen Z White House Press Secretary

Karoline Claire Leavitt, born on August 24, 1997, currently serves as the White House Press Secretary under President Donald Trump.

In this role, she is responsible for communicating the messages and ensuring alignment with President Donald Trump's political and policy programs .

Making history as the youngest individual to hold this position, Leavitt is the 36th White House press secretary.

She is married to Nicholas Riccio who is 32 years her senior and they have one child.

Early life and education

Leavitt was born in Atkinson, New Hampshire, and raised in the Catholic faith. Her family has owned an ice cream shop and a used truck dealership in Plaistow, New Hampshire.

She attended Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, before pursuing higher education at Saint Anselm College.

In 2019, she graduated with a bachelor's degree in communications and politics, becoming the first in her immediate family to earn a college degree.

Leavitt attended Saint Anselm College on a scholarship for NCAA Division II college softball.

Support for Trump and entry into public service

During her time at Saint Anselm College, Leavitt interned at Fox News and was outspoken about her support for the Trump administration.

She founded the school's first broadcasting club and wrote op-eds for the school newspaper, including a defence of Trump's travel ban and a critique of the mainstream media.

The summer before her senior year, she interned as a writer in the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence.

After a brief return to the White House Office of Presidential Correspondence following her graduation, Leavitt joined the White House Press Office as an assistant press secretary under Kayleigh McEnany.

Following the conclusion of the first Trump administration , she was hired as the communications director for Republican U.S. representative Elise Stefanik from New York.

Elective politics

In 2022, Leavitt ran for the U.S. House of Representatives in New Hampshire's 1st district.

She won the Republican primary but lost the general election to incumbent Chris Pappas.

In January 2024, Leavitt became the national press secretary for Donald Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

On November 15, 2024, President-elect Trump chose Leavitt to be his White House press secretary.

She made her debut in the briefing room in January 28, 2025.

Her salary is expected to be about $180,000 per year, which is the same as what her predecessor, Karine Jean-Pierre, earned under former president Joe Biden.

Leavitt is implementing a strategy to engage with non-traditional media outlets, signalling a shift in the administration's media relations.

Leavitt has committed to allocating seats to representatives from outlets such as podcasters, social media influencers, and content creators. She has also launched a system for these individuals to apply for White House press credentials.

Millions of Americans, particularly young people, have shifted away from traditional television and newspapers to consume news through podcasts, blogs, social media, and other independent platforms